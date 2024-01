Saint Segal to finally get the job done at Lingfield

Regal Blue to relish the extreme distance move

Back the unexposed Canty Bay to prove well treated on handicap debut

No. 2 Saint Segal (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 139

Saint Segal - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been presented with a good opportunity to finally get back in the winner's enclosure and make up for a final fence fall at Ascot last time when trading as low as 1.51/2 in the running.

The six-year-old has been threatening to come good off this mark and looked to have the race wrapped up at Ascot despite some jumping errors, and the make-up of this race sees the progressive youngster carry a lightweight and armed with a long home straight to make use of his stamina over this 2m distance.

The selection is ground-versatile and on a workable rating, and it is very tough to see out of the business end of this fight. As the market suggests, his most significant threat is the Irish raider The King Of Prs, but the fact that the stable jockey is not present and the race he won last time was soft enough, his is overlooked at the market odds. Last year's winner, Frero Banbou, will find this race much deeper 12 months on but is a threat.

Saint Segal looks a fair price at 2/13.00 or bigger.

No. 7 Regal Blue (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 123

The move back up in distance for the Noviuce Regal Blue - 6/17.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks very positive. He stuck to the task well at Haydock 22 days ago, and if he can put it all together today, he seems well-treated.

The seven-year-old has only had two starts over the larger obstacles but has run with promise on each occasion on a trip far shy of what will prove his best. He looks fairly treated by the handicapper, particularly now upped to a more suitable distance, having left the impression at Leicester on his penultimate start that he will relish a stiff stamina test.

Few of these are well treated on the balance, and he has a potential improvement edge on the field.

He makes appeal at 4/15.00 or bigger.

No. 1 Fern Hill (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 16 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 132

The other to back here for small stakes is Fern Hill - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped like he would be all the better for his seasonal return at Chepstow behind the subsequent Welsh National winner Nassalam.

Ben Case's nine-year-old moved through the race stylishly before finding his fitness ebbing away at the finish, but how he came from off the pace there suggested that he had more to offer this term and is well worth chancing up to this extreme distance.

He has since had a wind operation and has the fitting of the first-time tongue tie, suggesting connections expected a more muscular finishing effort last time. Still, it's notoriously tricky to come from off the pace in dire condition at any venue, let alone Chepstow.

Today's test should suit him well, and his rating is well within reach, while his second start of the campaign in recent years has resulted in form figures of 121 - the second to an ill-fated but formerly useful Grumpy Charlie at Newbury.

He makes each-way appeal for small stakes at 9/110.00 or bigger.

No. 8 Canty Bay (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 115

This is more open than the market suggests, with those toward the top hardly having pressing claims, so it might be worth taking a chance with Canty Bay - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He is entirely unexposed for Emma Lavelle, and there is a good chance he had more to offer at Wincanton when highly likely to give a smart Novice and subsequent winner, Lord Of Thunder, something to think about when attempting to give that now 129-rated rival seven pounds.

If none the worse for that fall at two from home, he could be dangerous to ignore, having bolted up at Taunton on his previous start and now setting foot in handicaps off what looks a fair opening rating - particularly on the speed figure he was likely to record last time.

He makes an appeal here at 9/25.50 or bigger.