Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Sam can dig out a Monday victory at Huntingdon

Annie Express to make all at Exeter

Previous Newcastle victor will relish a return to a stiff stamina test

Back Sam Spade dropped in grade

No. 7 Annie Express (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Warren Greatrex

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 104

Annie Express - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - may be worthwhile. She returns to Exeter, where she has run two promising races. She is now entering a handicap for the first time with what looks like a workable rating and has plenty to recommend her.

The unexposed six-year-old former point-to-point winner looked like a blatant non-stayer over three miles in deep ground at Ludlow last time, and it's best to forgive that effort. Instead, she is better judged on her hard-fought runner-up effort against Paul Nicholls' Toss Of A Coin on her penultimate outing at Exeter.

The Nicholls horse is a subsequent winner rated 124, and the pair pulled miles clear of the remainder, with the fourth scoring recently at Newbury and now rated 116.

Her other outing at this venue saw her likely finish in the first four before unseating at two out, so there's a good chance she likes this track. Her prominent racing style lends itself well to this Exeter venue.

In the hope that after just three outings under rules she remains with more to offer in this sphere, history suggests this is where she will show it, and her opening rating is very fair on balance.

She makes each-way appeal at 10/111.00 or bigger, hoping they continue with the forward-going tactics.

15:20 Exeter - Back Annie Express @ 10/111.00 Bet Here

No. 3 (3) Fleur De Mer (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 74

Fleur De Mer - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - came in for support on seasonal return at Kempton and shaped in need of the outing but caught the eye, having been sluggish away from the gates and suffering a poor position in a slowly run affair.

Still, that performance suggested she had more to offer this term and that her mark was within reach, so with that run under her belt and now returning to the scene of her dominant victory last September, she gets the vote.

The four-year-old is unexposed, and moving up in trip on pedigree is another source of improvement. Despite her running well at Kempton the last twice, that track is sharp enough for her, and with this long home straight here at Newcastle, she will have plenty of time to get the revs up.

Bobby Shaftoe has an excellent record here but is up in grade and turned out within two days, so he could easily prove vulnerable. 4/15.00 or bigger is acceptable.

16:30 Newcastle - Back Fleur De Mer @ 9/25.50 Bet Here

No. 1 Samuel Spade (Ger) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Beau Morgan

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 122

This race represents a welcome drop in grade for Samuel Spade--5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who has had some stiff tasks at Kempton the last two times in better company than this. He will appreciate a return to this Huntingdon venue and some better ground over this trip.

Ben Pauling's runner caught the eye in the argy-bargy of the Lanzarote Hurdle two starts back before disappointing at the same venue on soft ground next time when jumping errors plagued his performance.

However, today is a move back to Class 4 company for the first time in a handicap, and Beau Morgan claims a valuable five pounds, making his falling rating look very appealing.

He will appreciate today's drying surface, and his two efforts here last February, which include an all-the-way 16-length demolition job on the bridle, are good reasons to expect an improved performance.

On a going day, there's little doubt that he is by far the best horse in this contest, and his mark is well within reach.

This trip is questionable for him, but this is a sharp speed track and in less taxing company, and it would be disappointing if he did not get back in the winner's enclosure today.

Sammy's Guarantee is an obvious improver, but the mare took a heavy fall last time at Chepstow and must bounce back quickly just eight days later in a tougher race.

Sao Carlos is unexposed to handicaps, but his opening rating of 117 is certainly no gift, so he will have to find significant improvement if the selection is on a good day. Zestful Hope can run well and give the selection something to think about.

Still, this seems like a good opportunity for Samuel Spade, who has perhaps been biting off more than he can chew in Class 2 and 3 company for the past 12 months. A welcome restbite from that calibre of race could do the trick.

Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger.