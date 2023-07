Oso Rapido bids for a repeat win and is ten pounds lower

Diamond Vega will improve for a seasonal return and drop in grade

Unexposed Eight Mile is firmly on an upward curve

No. 2 (6) Oso Rapido (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 74

Many of these usually run at a lower level other than the out-of-form Catch Cunningham, who could bounce back, but it takes a lot of work to make a case for him at six furlongs for the first time.

That could mean Muscika and Oso Rapido - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - fight this out.

The verdict goes to last year's winner Oso Rapido who finished one place behind Muscika at York last time but gave the firm impression he was coming to the boil with a good finishing effort, and it's possible this track doesn't suit the latter.

Oso Rapido turns out quickly under Jonny Peate, who claims three pounds off his back, putting him ten pounds lower than when winning this race last year.

There's a good amount of pace on in here with Ecclesiastical, Quercus, and Blazing Son, who all like to get on with things and, given the selections is, typically a strong finisher over this six-furlong distance, he will hopefully have a box seat to those cutting each other's throats at the head of affairs.

He wouldn't want the ground too soft, but he has plenty in his favour to record another success in this race from a rating too tempting to pass up.

Catch Cunningham - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bouncing back out of the blue fears me most, but the Sportsbook has priced him conservatively, and he would only appeal at 16/117.00 or bigger so if he touches that price, have a small saver.

Anything 4/14.80 or bigger is acceptable for the selection.

Back Oso Rapido @ 7/17.80 Bet now

No. 2 (5) Diamond Vega SBK 7/4 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

Obee Jo is respected under a penalty in a bid for a fifth-course win, but he might fall foul to Diamond Vega - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - on this quick turnaround.

Ralph Beckett's lightly raced filly has more to offer, having shaped well on seasonal return on Newmarket's July course when tapped for toe in the mid-section of the race only to run on again at the finish - backed up by the sectional times - so the move up in distance to seven furlongs will indeed unlock further improvement.

She is out of a soft ground mare, and rain on Tuesday should ensure the ground is perfect, and she is far less exposed than her rivals today, while the drop in class is a welcome sign.

Her latest run came in a Class 4 0-85, in which the average rating of those horses was 85, and today's is a Class 4 0-80 with an average rating of 69.7, so while she has to give away weight, she should be able to progress past this bunch.

Her debut second at Kempton has worked out well to suggest she has more to offer off this rating of 81, and while her heavy ground Haydock victory lacks substance, she did it with the minimum of fuss.

She appeals at 9/43.25 or bigger. Parys Mountain has form that ties in closely with Obee Jo, so Sparkle In His Eye might give the selection the most to think about.

Back her no shorter than 2/12.94.

Back Diamond Vega @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 3 (4) Eight Mile (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 65

Class six contests are not usually my bag, but the three-year-old Eight Mile - 3/13.95 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a good bet, having clocked a good time at Brighton and is now taking on mainly exposed older runners.

He has been racing mainly over seven furlongs and 1m, but the drop to six furlongs held up off a strong pace, resulted in a career-best effort on his latest outing.

He is by Dandy Man and related to many sprinters, so connections likely have found his correct trip.

He is unexposed on turf, having had just five outings on grass, and he looks worth keeping on side in the short term, having fairly bolted clear when getting daylight at Brighton.

His run over 1m on the all-weather at Lingfield on his penultimate start behind a thriving sort was not devoid of promise either, and with plenty of these in here liking to get on with things, he could have the race set up again as he hits this upward curve.

He makes an appeal win only at 3/13.95 or bigger.