No. 5 (4) Willolarupi (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Trainer Declan Carroll wouldn't have too many juveniles winning first time out, but his Willolarupi ran a decent race on his first start at Musselburgh earlier this month and he can go one better at a price of 15/82.84.

His debut effort saw him do a lot wrong. Having broke slowly into stride, he ran very green and saw the most daylight too out wide but still ran on with purpose.

The experience won't be lost and I liked the way he picked up under no more than hands and heels and it's encouraging he's out so quickly since that run.

Having bumped into a Karl Burke filly with experience who was the 5/4F at Musselburgh, overall the run rated well. Indeed, he ran the final three sectionals quicker than the winner.

He's drawn well in four and while Carroll is still seeking his first 2yo winner of the season on turf, five have placed and this son of Camacho should be fine on good ground again.

Back Willolarupi @ 6/42.46 Bet now

No. 3 Junior Massini SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Sheila Lewis

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 86

Jack Tudor rides for Sheila Lewis in the 16:40 at Uttoxeter and the pair have struck up a fine partnership with Junior Massini, as Tudor has been on the horse who is looking to add to his three wins on the spin, with Tudor on two of them.

He's a good jumper of a fence that likes to lead and he wasn't for catching last time at Newton Abbot when Evens favourite when scoring by 9L.

That was over 3m2f, and he keeps churning out victories over a variety of distances as he'd previously won over 3m and 2m4f.

His jumping will put pressure on his rivals here from the front, and considering he was so impressive last time despite the small field, his 5lb rise looks lenient.

Back Junior Massini @ 2/12.94 Bet now

You can read Alan's ante-post preview for this Saturday at Newbury