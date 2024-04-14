Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Kelso NAP headlines three Monday selections

Three Monday selections

Your Own Story is ready to strike

Back Spirit Genie to improve on the Lincoln run

Punchbowl Flyer returned to Windsor is very interesting if soft appears in the going

No. 2 Your Own Story (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 126

Your Own Story - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - could run in this week's Scottish Grand National. Still, connections arrived here instead, which looks like a winnable opportunity.

The eight-year-old is lightly raced and has abundant stamina, but on his seasonal return at Newcastle, rider Derek Fox strangely attempted to turn the race into a sprint. He wasn't seen to best effect there, and it's probably wise to think he needed that outing, so better is expected today with that fitness spin under his belt.

He sits on a very fair rating of 126, and on the balance of his form last season, he should take some stopping in this with a good record second time up after a break. No Risk Des Flos' stamina is under question, having folded quickly once making ground at Sandown on his first try beyond 2m4f. At the same time, Charlie Ubrealles could have more to offer but is becoming unpredictable, and while Prince Des Fichaux will run his race, he appears poorly handicapped and pretty slow.

It would be disappointing if the selection doesn't make a good fist of this and any 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.

15:30 Kelso - Back Your Own Story @ 5/23.50

No. 6 (1) Spirit Genie (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

Spirit Genie - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was given a good mention in this column for the Lincoln, but as expected, he shaped as though the run was needed. Still, he put in a good shift, attempting to come from off the pace and negotiate a path between runners to catch the eye.

Despite only managing sixth, Sprit Genie finished well clear of the comparable Spring Mile winner, Look Back Smiling, runner-up, Thunder Roar, and fourth Clea Angel, who all sit ahead of him in today's market, and the Lincoln always proves to be a form line worth following.

The selection is unexposed on the turf in Britain. Ground conditions are optimal for him today, and he has been granted a good draw in stall one.

Today represents a drop in grade, and from his draw, we are likely to see a more prominent ride if jockey Osin Orr has his witts about him to avoid getting stuck on the rail.

The four-year-old is well handicapped off this rating of 85, but dangers are aplenty in this race. Cases can be made for nearly all in this field, including the rank outsider Ron O, who likes it here.

Shaladar and Pisanello have good records fresh and on testing ground, so 4/15.00 or bigger is an acceptable price point for a win-only bet. This market has some movement to come, but take no less than 4/15.00.

15:42 Redcar - Back Spirit Genie @ 4/15.00

No. 4 (10) Punchbowl Flyer (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 1.1 Trainer: John O'Shea

Jockey: Georgia Dobie

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 80

The ground is currently good to soft at Windsor, with a rain patch due on the morning of racing. If it's enough to keep soft in the going description, it's worth taking a chance with Punchbowl Flyer - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He has rarely run a poor race at this venue, and with a pipe opener eight days ago over an inadequate trip of five furlongs putting him spot on, he could be the answer to a tricky handicap.

The seven-year-old is well-handicapped on his past exploits, and he ended last season with an excellent second here to Korker over a trip too short. Today's return to Windsor, where his form figures read 2111 when soft appeared in the going description, is a big positive. The same can be said for the return to six furlongs, where all his career victories have come.

A draw in stall ten will be tricky to negotiate for regular rider Georgia Dobie. Still, even so, it would not be very reassuring if he did not prove competitive under these conditions.

7/18.00 or bigger is acceptable.