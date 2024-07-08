Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 He is well-handicapped if he gets the breaks

Ayr specialist can improve with returning headgear and optimal conditions

Well-handicapped NAP can score at Ripon this evening

It is worth taking a flyer with Glasses Up - 17/29.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who typically needs his first handful of runs and has previously come good at this time of year. All his victories have come between late June and early August in his career, and six of those eight have come over course and distance on good ground, as today.

The interesting angle with him is the drop back to today's distance, having shaped with promise last time over a trip too far. The drop into a Class 6 is the second angle for which his only other effort in this grade was last August when a non-staying second at Musselburgh over 1m6f.

A further reason to expect an improved performance is the return of the cheek-pieces which saw him run well during the bulk of last season but fail to have optimal conditions other than when the headgear was reapplied (like today) for the first time when scoring off 65 over course and distance. His other efforts in the headgear last term saw just one suitable assignment when running here in a Class 4 race and being beaten just four lengths, but the ground went against him (soft) at the final hour.

Everything looks in place today for a bigger effort than his three outings this term, and in a race where it's tough to make a strong case for anything, he could provide the answer.

Back him at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Makalu - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - arrives in excellent form, having been unlucky in the run here on his penultimate start before dotting up at Beverley last time, and he is well handicapped to continue this winning thread, providing he gets the breaks today.

The five-year-old is in career-best form and could have the race set up nicely for him. His main market rivals will likely force this issue from stalls one and two in the early stages. That could set up his trademark late finish, and he would have surely gone close if not for the door slammed shut on him behind Garden Oasis on his penultimate outing.

He looks ready to strike. Last time, Havana Prince looked as though he was coming to the end of his winning thread when clinging on at the death, and the selections denied effort behind standard setter Garden Oasis, who is a stalwart at this Ripon venue, gives the impression that he could reverse that form.

Expect the selection to come late, but he looks ready to strike, and there is no doubt he is fairly treated on the balance of his profile. Back him at 5/23.50 or bigger--or in running, where he will likely trade bigger during the early part of the race, considering his run style.