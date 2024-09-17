Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/2 Haggas at the helm with Newcastle handicap debutant

Gressington can appreciate the drop in trip

Look to Azure Angel at Yarmouth

Haggas holds the NAP at Newcastle

The drop back in trip could be the answer to seeing Gressington--5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--improve. Should the field converge to the typically favoured rail, he should hold a positive position with a good draw in stall three.

Edward Bethell's runner has been bumping heads with useful rivals over what will prove a trip too far. The three-year-old won well at Beverley in July over seven and a half furlongs, but he did all his best work early and burned off many of his rivals. His closing sectional promised that a move back in trip would suit, and the speedy three-year-old faltered at the death at Newmarket last time, again pointing to a reduction in distance.

His Newmarket race has worked out well, easily the best form in this contest.

The angle here is the drop in distance, the good draw and the return to Redcar, which saw his only try a narrow defeat to the smart Volterra over seven furlongs when caught late.

His profile hints that it is well worth a crack at this trip, with his best efforts coming on sharp tracks, and he should be suited to today's straight six. Applying the blinkers was a very positive move for his half-brother Cabinet Of Clowns, who won in them the first time asked, and he looks like he would be suited by headgear. Furthermore, his half-sister Chocoya did her best over six furlongs, so all looks in place for a big effort against many rivals with something to prove.

Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:13 Redcar - Back Gressington SBK 5/1

This is wide open, with the favourite not guaranteed on her pedigree to appreciate this drop to six furlongs for the first time and the second favourite vulnerable to something well-treated. Perhaps that rival is Azure Angel - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The Roger Varian filly takes a little finding in the market, but she showed plenty at Kempton last time in a Class 2 against the boys when caught further back than ideal from a wide draw in stall 12. Still, she ran encouragingly, doing the best of those from off the pace, and she was entitled to her penultimate outing, which came following a 109-day break and a wind operation.

She is entirely unexposed on turf, with her two runs either side of a wind surgery perhaps excusable, and her only other effort on unfavoured soft ground at Windsor on a seasonal return since her debut.

Her debut was encouraging behind Ananda and Pinafore over course and distance, and now could be the time to catch her down into a Class 3. She looks well worth chancing at 11/26.50 or bigger under Silvestre De Sousa for the first time with this Varian's only runner on the card.

Recommended Bet 16:35 Yarmouth - Back Azure Angel SBK 11/2

There is no chance that Wiesaam - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - will be rated anywhere near 56 by the end of this season, and now it looks like the time to catch him switched to handicaps for the first time in blinkers, and he rates NAP material.

Haggas - as I continue to bang the drum about - holds an excellent record with headgear on handicap debutants and his runners in general when you sive through the list. His two-year-old has offered plenty despite the beaten distances in three outings through July to August, and undoubtedly, his effort at Windsor last time was with handicaps in mind.

This race is only worth £2k, so I am not for a moment saying he has been lined up for this, but I expect him to climb the ranks throughout the autumn, starting with today's poor Class 6 Nursery.

It would be surprising to me if there were not something at York for him before the season was out, but he moved through his debut at Ascot and his latest test at Salisbury with promise. He is bred to be better than this level, and Tom Marquand in the saddle is a big positive. This is William Haggas' only runner on the card, and it's a darn long way to go for just a run, so I expect his mount to land this with the minimum of fuss and Haggas to enhance his 33% calendar strike rate.

It's not often I offer more than 1 point at this level, but everything looks right here. Any 11/102.11 or bigger is acceptable.