Tuesday Racing Tips: 6/4 Balqaa looks very well treated say Timeform

Sea That Storm can complete a hat-trick

Thriving Bernard Spierpoint can win again

Balqaa ahead of her mark

Sea That Storm showed fairly useful form for Andrew Balding, making a winning debut last year and running creditably under a penalty in a couple of minor events before changing hands for 35,000 guineas.

He has also made a very positive start for new connections, proving himself on a good mark with a straightforward win on his handicap debut over this course and distance in July, and following up with a fair bit up his sleeve at Pontefract last time.

Sea That Storm represents a yard that are building a very good reputation and there should be even more to come from him - he has the 'Timeform small p' attached to his rating - and he's strongly fancied to defy another 5 lb rise in the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Sea That Storm in the 16:43 Redcar SBK 6/5

Bernard Spierpoint isn't getting any younger, but he has been revitalised since moving back to Darryll Holland's yard, winning all three of his starts in relatively quick fashion.

He landed back-to-back classified events at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford at the end of August, with the latter race working out particularly well, and he arguably produced a career-best effort back in handicap company when completing a hat-trick at Brighton 16 days ago.

Bernard Spierpoint again responded well to a positive ride, making all of the running and, while he hung a little to his left approaching the final furlong, he found plenty when the runner-up came to challenge.

He's clearly thriving at present and, though he's now back up to a mark in the 60s for the first time in a while, this doesn't look a deep race, and he looks well placed to complete a four-timer.

Recommended Bet Back Bernard Spierpoint in the 17:40 Yarmouth SBK 7/4

Balqaa had left the impression she was building up to something on her previous two starts, and she duly put it all together to resume winning ways in a handicap over a mile at Southwell a fortnight ago.

She started favourite that day and was ridden with plenty of confidence, coming from last to first in a race run at a steady gallop to win comfortably, overcoming a considerable pace bias.

Balqaa was the only one to make any ground up from the rear and she can be marked up a fair bit for that success, especially when taking sectionals into account. A subsequent 6 lb rise underestimates her and the booking of Jamie Spencer very much catches the eye.

Recommended Bet Back Balqaa in the 20:30 Newcastle SBK 6/4

