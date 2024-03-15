Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Williams has a winner in waiting with Snootie

NAP can go one better than in the race last year after the eye-catching Haydock run

Persian Time offers excellent value

Back Christopher Wood to relish the drop back in trip

Just a note to say this will be the final column until next Saturday as I take a short break to recover from the Cheltenham madness. Be lucky.

No. 1 Persian Time SBK 8/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 133

Persian Time--10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--offers some good value in this contest. Given his Novice Chase form this year, he is hard to get away from at 7/18.00 or bigger.

It would help if you forgave his last run at Cheltenham on Trials Day in January, as that's the second time he failed to complete at that venue.

He is better judged on his Ascot victory over subsequent winner Homme Public, who saw his only defeat over fences this season at the hands of the selection. Persian Time was also a big eye-catcher on seasonal return when finishing a closing second to Djelo at Newbury, and the winner is now rated 13 lb higher and has finished third in the Grade 1 Turners Chase at Cheltenham this week.

He has plenty of scope from this rating of 133 on the balance of that form, and he is very lightly raced. Today's test is much easier than his three previous assignments over fences, and the trip looks ideal. Good appearing in the going description is another positive, as is catching him off a break with form figures of 221.

He is double the price he should have given this week's media frenzy over the yard form, so it looks well worth chancing.

No. 4 Castle Rushen (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

This is stamina-sapping stuff at Uttoxeter, but that should suit Castle Rushen - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped as though he would be all the better for the seasonal return run at Haydock last time, and that's a form line I am keen to follow through today.

The nine-year-old cut little mustard over fences last year but returned from a break over hurdles at Haydock looking like a well-handicapped horse when travelling powerfully for a long way.

He is now down to a reasonable mark, having been rated as high as 135 in 2021, and he hasn't had many goes in a handicap over hurdles.

He has never finished outside the first two when tackling heavy ground, and he wants to return to this intermediate distance.

He holds some strong form on balance, and this looks like a good opportunity to score now race fit, with many having ground doubts. He gets the e/w vote at 7/18.00 or bigger.

No. 9 Lord Snootie (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Christian Williams

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 125

Lord Snootie - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a winner in waiting off this rating of 125 and arrives here on the back of an excellent Haydock effort in which he chased home the subsequent Pertemps Final third Cuthbert Dibble.

He pushed that rival right to the line, having been shortened up for room, and a three-pound rise for that effort underestimates him. His best form has come when given deplorable ground conditions with form figures of 2271, with the lesser of those an excellent seventh at Galway when a bad error saw him lose all chance. Galway was too tight a track for him, but today's course at Uttoxeter, where he finished an excellent second in this race last year to the smart Trelawne - now rated 14lb higher over fences - will suit.

He ticks all the boxes for a big effort today, and it is unlikely that one is as well handicapped as the Kim Bailey horse from last season.

No. 4 Christopher Wood (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 125

It's worth taking a chance on Christopher Wood - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who drops back to a more suitable distance, having run well for a long way in the Newcastle Eider Chase last time.

That extreme test of 4m2f stretched his stamina, and he lost his rhythm at a crucial time in the home straight. Connections bypassed this 3m trip and went straight from 2m5f to the marathon distance the last time.

Today's scenario could easily see him in the best light at 3m with the headgear reapplied for the first time in two years.

Some of his best work with Paul Nicholls came with the cheek-pieces on, which could make a significant difference today. He has shown a tendency to wander around in the past while he is also now tackling much calmer waters.

He sits on a career-low rating over fences of 125, having reached the heights of close to 140 over fences. He is a bet at 8/19.00 or bigger.