Power Of Gold can improve for the recent gelding operation

Bushypark fancied to land back-to-back Yorkshire Nationals at Catterick

No. 2 (9) Power Of Gold SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 78

Power Of Gold - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks well worth another chance, having shaped well on the back of a short break for new connections last time, and the newly gelded four-year-old may have further improvement to come on the balance of his turf form last year.

The former Hugo Palmer inmate has sneaked into a 0-77 for the first time in his career and had been effective off this rating in some strong class two, three and four races last year on turf. Today is a drop into much calmer waters, and he left the impression when running on at Wolverhampton last time that he has more to offer, having proven just as effective on the AW surface.

He found himself unsuitably placed in a slow run affair and didn't get the clearest of runs but stayed on firmly for minimal pressure to catch the eye crossing the line. The recent gelding operation is a possible source of improvement, and he is less exposed than many of his rivals today.

He could easily kick on with his recent run now under his belt. He appeals at 5/16.00 or bigger while acknowledging the presence of Eligible, who likes it here, and King Of York, who may be a 19-raced maiden but arrives in good form.

No. 1 Bushypark (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Philip Kirby

Jockey: Joe Williamson

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 124

Bushypark - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - will be well suited to a gruelling test of stamina in harsh conditions, and he is taken to land back-to-back Yorkshire Nationals.

The ten-year-old was an emphatic winner of this race last year off five pounds lower, but his weight difference is negotiated by the claim of Joe Williamson this time. He now effectively runs off the same rating, and that claim could prove the difference now carrying top weight in a lesser race 12 months on.

This has surely been his seasonal target for Philip Kirby, and having bounced back to form at Haydock in December over hurdles with an effortless victory, he now sets his sights on a return to fences.

Interestingly, he has not run over fences this season, and the switch back to the larger obstacles for a repeat victory is no coincidence.

Conditions are optimal for Bushpark, who is still relatively lightly raced after just six starts over fences and has plenty of scope in his handicap rating 13 pounds below his Kelso 2021 victory.

He will be in the firing line throughout to put his rivals under pressure. No Cruise Yet can jump out to the right, and he won't want to lose ground at this venue. Track And Trace is going the right way, but he has yet to prove he is as effective on testing ground.

Bushypark looks overpriced at anything bigger than 3/14.00.

No. 6 (6) Murbih (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 65

There's plenty you can make a case for in this competitive handicap, but Murbih - 33/134.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been entirely overlooked by the market, and he might just be worth chancing with him arriving on the back of a short break.

The five-year-old was on the go for a long while without interruption, and his form started to tail off in his last three outings, so perhaps he will be all the better for 67 days off, just as he was last year when making a winning return to action after 97 days off.

He has dropped to five pounds below his last winning mark, and he did come good this time last year, which included a short-head second to May Sonic in Class 3 company over course and distance.

The punt on the selection requires him to spring back to life following a break, but he goes well at this Southwell venue, and he has a form that ties in with most of these, which suggests he is no 33/134.00 shot on a going day.

In the hope that the combination of the break and the return to Southwell spark a revival, he is worth chancing for a small each-way bet at 20/121.00 or bigger.

