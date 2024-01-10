Week seven of Betfair's Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast sees Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue join the panel to offer his insight on pricing up Festival runners.
It hasn't been a standard seven days of National Hunt racing with meetings called off and abandonments in the UK and Ireland, which meant a change up to this week's show.
However, Natalie Green, Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and Ryan have managed to cover plenty with the highlight of the show being Daryl delivering a 50/1 antepost selection for the 2024 Mares Hurdle.
This week's show was used as a mid-season recap on the first six episodes, looking back through the antepost selections that have been provided.
Kevin and Daryl debated their current positions, whether they were happy of if they were looking to go back in again, while Ryan analysed the betting on those specific markets.
Both the tipsters were happy for the most part but Daryl has gone back in on two of his selections, putting a huge case forward for a horse in the Triumph Hurdle.
Before the team delved into the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle market, they all put forward their case for which horse has put up the best performance of the season so far.
This led nicely into the antepost preview for week seven with Ryan McCue giving his expert trader opinion on how the market has been shaped and how it could look come March time.
The team were keen to avoid the top of the market at this stage, picking out a few runners at bigger prices.
Week six of the podcast saw both Kevin and Daryl add to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio.
Kevin Blake went into the Arkle Novices' Chase market trying to pick out which Willie Mullins horse would be sent over 2m and came up with Blood Destiny at 14/115.00, a selection that has already moved in to 11/112.00.
Daryl went a bit more leftfield and took a swing at another Mullins horse, this time in the Ballymore market and suggested Mystical Power at 25/126.00 could be overpriced come the Festival.
Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Ryan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost selections.
