</div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Cheltenham... Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Daryl Carter's 50/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Mares Hurdle
James Mackie
10 January 2024
3 min read Only Bettor: Daryl Carter's 50/1 antepost bet for the 2024 Mares Hurdle", "description": "The seventh episode of our Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast brings the show's first guest as Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue joins the usual panel of Natali...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-501-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-mares-hurdle-100124-1290.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-only-bettor-daryl-carters-501-antepost-bet-for-the-2024-mares-hurdle-100124-1290.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-10T14:49:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-10T17:50:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The seventh episode of our Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast brings the show's first guest as Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue joins the usual panel of Natalie Green, Daryl Carter and Kevin Blake... Cheltenham... Only Bettor: Episode Seven Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue Joins the panel Stick or twist - A recap of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival antepost selections Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Seven Week seven of Betfair's Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast sees Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue join the panel to offer his insight on pricing up Festival runners. It hasn't been a standard seven days of National Hunt racing with meetings called off and abandonments in the UK and Ireland, which meant a change up to this week's show. However, Natalie Green, Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and Ryan have managed to cover plenty with the highlight of the show being Daryl delivering a 50/1 antepost selection for the 2024 Mares Hurdle. Stick or Twist This week's show was used as a mid-season recap on the first six episodes, looking back through the antepost selections that have been provided. Kevin and Daryl debated their current positions, whether they were happy of if they were looking to go back in again, while Ryan analysed the betting on those specific markets. Both the tipsters were happy for the most part but Daryl has gone back in on two of his selections, putting a huge case forward for a horse in the Triumph Hurdle. Ballymore Novices' Hurdle preview Before the team delved into the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle market, they all put forward their case for which horse has put up the best performance of the season so far. This led nicely into the antepost preview for week seven with Ryan McCue giving his expert trader opinion on how the market has been shaped and how it could look come March time. The team were keen to avoid the top of the market at this stage, picking out a few runners at bigger prices. Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week six recap Week six of the podcast saw both Kevin and Daryl add to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio. Kevin Blake went into the Arkle Novices' Chase market trying to pick out which Willie Mullins horse would be sent over 2m and came up with Blood Destiny at [14/1], a selection that has already moved in to [11/1]. Daryl went a bit more leftfield and took a swing at another Mullins horse, this time in the Ballymore market and suggested Mystical Power at [25/1] could be overpriced come the Festival. Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Ryan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost selections. Now read Daryl Carter's Thursday Tips Watch the Cheltenham... Only Bettor Week Seven
Join Only Bettor: Episode Seven</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue Joins the panel</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Stick or twist - A recap of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival antepost selections</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Cheltenham... Only Bettor Episode Seven</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XWPV4gJUiwA?si=3GgQchqznzIHOoaU" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Week seven of Betfair's Cheltenham...Only Bettor podcast sees Betfair Senior Trader Ryan McCue join the panel to offer his insight on pricing up Festival runners.

It hasn't been a standard seven days of National Hunt racing with meetings called off and abandonments in the UK and Ireland, which meant a change up to this week's show.

However, Natalie Green, Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and Ryan have managed to cover plenty with the highlight of the show being Daryl delivering a 50/1 antepost selection for the 2024 Mares Hurdle.

Stick or Twist

This week's show was used as a mid-season recap on the first six episodes, looking back through the antepost selections that have been provided.

Kevin and Daryl debated their current positions, whether they were happy of if they were looking to go back in again, while Ryan analysed the betting on those specific markets.

Both the tipsters were happy for the most part but Daryl has gone back in on two of his selections, putting a huge case forward for a horse in the Triumph Hurdle.

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle preview

Before the team delved into the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle market, they all put forward their case for which horse has put up the best performance of the season so far.

This led nicely into the antepost preview for week seven with Ryan McCue giving his expert trader opinion on how the market has been shaped and how it could look come March time.

The team were keen to avoid the top of the market at this stage, picking out a few runners at bigger prices.

Cheltenham Festival antepost selections week six recap

Week six of the podcast saw both Kevin and Daryl add to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolio.

Kevin Blake went into the Arkle Novices' Chase market trying to pick out which Willie Mullins horse would be sent over 2m and came up with Blood Destiny at 14/115.00, a selection that has already moved in to 11/112.00.

Daryl went a bit more leftfield and took a swing at another Mullins horse, this time in the Ballymore market and suggested Mystical Power at 25/126.00 could be overpriced come the Festival.

Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl, Kevin and Ryan added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost selections.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

