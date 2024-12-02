Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/5 NAP can start the week right, but chance 25/1 Wolverhampton specialist tonight

Two Monday selections and P/L update

Julius is a straightforward answer at Plumpton

Chance 25/1 26.00 Wolverhampton two-time course winner

As solid bets go, they don't come much more appealing on a Monday than Jamie Snowden's French bumper winner Julius Des Pictons - 4/51.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook. While his price may be too short for most following this column, he can get the week off to a winning start following an excellent seasonal/British debut at Uttoxeter.

The five-year-old bumped into a useful subsequent winner of Joe Tizzard's Western Knight at Uttoxeter in a race that recorded a four-second faster overall time than the following handicap over the same course and distance, and the pair pulled 13 lengths clear of the third. The winner has since scalped the useful Nicky Henderson horse, Excello (rated 135), at Ascot next time. The move to a sharper track should suit this 1m4f bumper winner, who has been dropped into a maiden contest.

He may have most to fear from the returning Go West of Paul Nicholls, who must defy an absence of 618 days, but the selection is entitled to improve for his return effort, which came following more than a year off the track. He sets a clear standard in this contest.

4/51.80 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 12:20 Plumpton - Back Jullius Des Pictons SBK 4/5

There was plenty of encouragement from Power Over Me - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - on his return from a mammoth absence at Kempton last time over a trip too far (7f) and in the hope he can build on that returned to a venue he has a perfect 2-2 record, he could be the answer in an open race from a fair draw.

The seven-year-old was highly progressive for his former yard, and Taylor Fisher's three-pound claim eases the burden of top weight. At the same time, he now returns to Wolverhampton race fit and is back to his optimum trip, so he looks well worth chasing at big odds to bounce back with his latest run under his belt.

He had little chance at Kempton drawn wide in stall ten at 150/1151.00 when clearly in need of the outing, but he is capable on a going day in this Class 4 grade and has won 60% of his AW starts. He couldn't have a better scenario to chance at lofty odds. Still, take advantage of the extra place and back the selection at 25/126.00 or bigger.

One Night Stand is feared the most.

Recommended Bet 20:00 Wolverhampton - Back Power Over Me e/w SBK 25/1

P/L Update

November



Advised prices = +15.08 ROI 16.22%

BSP prices = +20.8 ROI 22.38%

Year

2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%

BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33

Eight of our bets traded less than 1.5 1/2 in running and were beaten.

in running and were beaten. A running theme of Saturday's being by far the best day for the column continued with a 65% ROI in November.

Having reintroduced E/W bets they returned a profit of +3.35 to advised prices.

A full year breakdown with in-depth detail will come at the end of December as well as a review in how we can improve this column further the following year. This column advises to Betfair only prices.