Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 4/1 Murphy's raider can please Sunday punters at Naas

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes an Olly Murphy runner at Naas.

Following his Saturday NAP winner at 6/17.00, Daryl Carter has one Sunday selection priced at 4/15.00 at Naas...

14:40 Naas - Back Pleasington @ 4/15.00 1pt

Olly Murphy rarely sends a runner to Ireland--just three in the last five years with one winner--and that should signal that Pleasington--4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--is in good heart and a serious contender. On the evidence of his latest two outings in Maiden and Novice Hurdles, he is a horse firmly on the upgrade, and there could still be stacks of improvement to come.

He has improved with each of his three outings over hurdles, and he couldn't have been more impressive in his last two starts. He devoured heavy ground at Leicester and Lingfield the last twice, and his latest recorded a good time to think he was capable of running close to a low 130 mark, and that won't be far off what's required to land this race.

Throw in that he is firmly on the upgrade and has the soft ground conditions he relishes; he should be playing a strong hand under Keith Donoghue in an open race. He gets the vote over smart flat performer, but the unreliable Belloccio with improvement expected.

Back the selection at 4/15.00 or bigger

Recommended Bet

14:40 Naas - Back Pleasington

SBK4/1

More Horse Racing Tips Here.

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 overall P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st (FULL BREAKDOWN)

2025 P/L = +57.9 ROI 46.51%

BSP P/L = +42.7 ROI 34.32%

2025 P/L Ante-post = -2

JAN = +28.18 ROI 45.46%

JAN BSP = +11.1 ROI 17.92%

FEB = +29.72 ROI 47.56%

FEB BSP = +31.6 ROI 50.59%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

Daryl Carter

