Back Irish raider to land the Friday money

Indiana Jones is surely fairly handicapped for this early target

Chance The Riddler to cause a surprise

No. 4 Indiana Jones (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 147

Four of the six runner field here make their seasonal debut, and of the six, only Brave Seasca and Indiana Jones - [6/]1 on the Betfair Sportsbook - make any serious appeal. However, preference is for the Irish runner for whom his owner had made it clear that this was his early season target. With an adequate prep run at Cork under his belt and arguably some of the strongest form in the lineup, he makes plenty of appeal from a handicapping perspective.

The seven-year-old has his best days ahead of him, and much better is expected today. He was an improver throughout last season. He ran a scorcher behind El Fabiolo at Punchestown when a third of four was effectively ten pounds out of the weights in a race that clocked an excellent speed figure for all participants.

He is a big raw horse that has taken his time to come to hand, but there's no trainer like Mouse Morris to ready one for a target, highlighted by Gentlemansgame's victory in the Charlie Hall. A stiff 2m2f will prove right up the selections street, and he is a confident answer to get the better of Brave Seasca, who comes with risks attached but is certainly capable on his day.

Solo is respected on his record fresh, but he has won for me a few times in the past two seasons, and the angle was that he is excellent at dictating races that have zero pace in them. That's not the case today, and he is back down in distance, so I expect him to be left behind in the home straight. Editeur Du Gite will do well to win this off 165, and he tends to need his first run of the season while he is better going left-handed (he can jump slightly left, and this is a wide-open right-handed track).

War Lord is sure to be popular, but he has been very hit-and-miss in the past 18 months, and he is a little tripless and will need a career-best to beat the selection.

Elixir De Nutz will likely contribute to the pace along with Editeur Du Gite and Solo, but he looks to be going backwards, and hopefully, this will set up well for our Irish raider, who looks great value.

Back him at 11/43.70 or bigger. No Shorter than 7/24.40.

15:30 Exeter - Back Indiana Jones @ 4/14.80 Bet now

No. 5 (9) The Ridler SBK 14/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

There's little doubt that The Riddler - [SP] on the Betfair Sportsbook - took a step back in the right direction at Doncaster for the wind operation and the move back to five furlongs, but in hindsight (I advised him at 40/141.00) the ground was very much against him.

Still, he was nibbled in the betting and shaped well long before getting stuck in the mud. He may be worth giving another chance now that he switched to the AW for the first time, which his breeding suggests won't be an issue.

I like the angle of the first-time visor here, given his quirks and high head carriage, and he remains unexposed at this minimum distance for just the second time since winning the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes in 2022 (four runs ago).

He is falling in the handicap, and today's rivals have had a long season, so perhaps this is asking for an upset, and from a good draw in stall nine, he will have the favoured part of the track to attack.

Bedford Flyer's latest win came in a soft Class 4 race, while Alligator Alley - who likes to sit here and rates the most likely winner - has never won off a break. Spangled Mac, down to five furlongs for the first time, looks like a strange move, while Mondammej and the remainder are hardly unbeatable rivals.

He is worth chancing at, ideally 16/117.00 or bigger.