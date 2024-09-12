Daryl Carter's Tips: Don't miss the Ferry docking at 4/1 on St Leger day one

Hallasan has more to offer at Doncaster and is overpriced

Back Oxford Comma to relish Park Hill stamina test

Harper's Ferry is better than a handicapper

It must go down as a disappointing performance from today's favourite Camille Pissarro when he only managed sixth of ten in the Gimbrack at York two weeks ago, and he looks like a favourite to take on at 9/43.25.

The horse that looks overpriced, perhaps because of his official rating of just 85, is Hallasan - 11/112.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. The Charlie Appleby runner has left the impression that we have yet to see the best in him. He was gelded two starts back and produced his best effort to date at Nottingham last time, having been much better than the bare result at the same venue over a trip too sharp on his return from a break.

He was guilty of over-racing two starts back at Nottingham behind the smart Mr Lightside, but he did well to finish second to that bright prospect. The third beat Arizona Blaze at York, and the fifth won at the Goodwood festival before being touched off a neck at York by Yes I'm Mali (eighth). Regardless of his official rating, he doesn't have much to find on collateral form lines and he is improving - on the figures at least.

A son of the yards Pinatubo, the Godolphin outfit will have him right for this, and providing he learns to settle, he can play a significant role with more to come over this distance and further. Back him at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Doncaster - Back Hallasan SBK 11/1

Oxford Comma - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has a stiff uphill task on the bare form to land this Group 2 contest, and she will need to improve. However, the avenue for that improvement comes from the move up in distance for the first time.

Three-year-olds have an excellent record in this race, and Ralph Beckett's filly arrives entirely unexposed, in excellent form and is crying out for a stiff stamina test. She has won her two starts this season in commanding fashion, but her best work in both has come at the end of ten and 12-furlong contests - the latest here at Doncaster.

She is progressive and bred to stay well by Nathaniel. She is a half-sister to Juan De Montalban and holds a (speculative) Group 1 entry on Champions Day.

She wouldn't be the most confident selection of the day with little form to back up her claims unless you really go digging, and the case hinges on improvement for the move up in distance, but she looks worth chancing at 8/19.00 or bigger with the potential angle, and facing mainly exposed rivals.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Doncaster - Back Oxford Comma SBK 8/1

Ed Walker's Harper's Ferry - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks well worth chancing. He is here following an 83-day absence after a below-par run in the Group 2 King Edward, although one could argue he outran his odds for three-quarters of the race. He has now been gelded and returns to the track, dropped into a handicap for the first time from what looks like a workable mark of 93.

While he has a little to prove after his underwhelming finishing effort at Royal Ascot, he did shape like a promising horse for much of the race and travelled better than all but the winner, who is an outstanding Group 1 horse. Unless something was a miss, he looked a blatant non-stayer over that 1m4f trip, so the move back to ten furlongs can only be seen as a positive.

He was due to run in the Listed Chester Dee Stakes earlier this year before he refused to go in the stalls, but he also had Derby and Dante entries with connections keen on his prospects. He is bred by a Derby winner and out of an Oaks winner, and given connections' confidence following a Novice win at Windsor in April, it's wise to think he is highly thought of.

His Windsor victory saw the runner-up fill the same spot in the London Gold Cup next time. He is now rated 92, and there's a good chance he bumped into a useful subsequent winning rival when they went hammer and tongs from a long way out over today's course and distance back in April. His debut form has worked well behind Feigning Madness, rated 93, and he is one of the least exposed in this field.

Promethean is a big threat; he is ahead of the handicapper, but there is more to come from Harper's Ferry, and he could be better than a handicapper. 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.