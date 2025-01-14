Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Pal can lead home Newcastle Battalion

Water Of Leif 6/5 2.20 is tempting at Newcastle

Outrun The Storm is interesting

Pals Battalion rates a bet to continue the progressive thread

Outrun The Storm 8/19.00 could go well at a price in this. He arrives following an absence but won fresh from a similar break last year. He has a good record at Newcastle, and this is a dip in grade into Class 5 company for the first time since November 2023.

His Newcastle record reads 31212, and he should find this easier than his last three assignments on turf. Returning to the AW for the first time since May is another positive, given that six of his ten starts in this sphere have resulted in at least a place finish.

He may be an each-way play here. William Dewhirst won with authority six days ago and is turned out quickly. He had King's School behind on then, and the pair are expected to be involved again.

This looks like a very winnable contest for the recent course scorer and seven-year-old Water Of Leith.

He bounced back to form in good fashion 12 days ago, and he looks ready to continue winning ways based on that evidence. He should hold too much speed for Above, who is not a five-furlong horse, and be given a good tow into the race by the weak finishing Darlo Pride.

Jim Goldie's runner had Show Me Show Me well behind at Ayr last year, and the selection has optimal conditions for striking again from a fair mark.

Show Me Show Me who also enjoys this venue is the chief threat with a significant weight swing from his meeting with the selection at Ayr curtesoy of Ethan Tindall, who rode Show Me Show Me to success here 13 days ago.

Still, the selection is the speedier horse and is expected to score but he is priced accordingly.

Six furlongs has to be a question mark for Mondammej (1-19) having scored over the bare five last time and been well held at this distance in December. His December defeat by five lengths came in a slower time than Pals Battalion's - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - victory here 17 days ago, and it's worth siding with the David O'Meara runner to continue the progressive thread.

The selection is now 3-6 on the AW, 2-2 at this venue, and he has been very progressive since fitted with the visor. He has optimal conditions to strike again and a repeat effort on the clock will see him hard to beat.

Pals Battalion won with a good bit in hand last time, is open to further improvement being lightly raced in this headgear and over this trip on the AW.

Airman might be one to catch in the coming weeks, having hinted that he is getting the hang of things.

Bright and Daring Legend are not easily dismissed in a tricky contest, but the selection is the most progressive. 3/14.00 is the basement price