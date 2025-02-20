Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Overpriced double-green runner can pay at Punchestown

Overpriced

The related form can be reversed under testing conditions

Paul Townend jumps in the saddle

William Munny and C'Est Ta Chance - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - met on bumper debut at Navan last January, and only a short head separated the pair in a race that turned into a dash. On that occasion, William Munny came out on top, but both horses were worthy of an upgrade, given the nature of the race.

Still, C'Est Ta Chance improved his hurdle form last time by chasing home James's Gate at Navan when trying to give him three pounds, and he showed a fine attitude to stick to the task at the death. That performance was an improvement on his runaway Clonmel victory, and he arrives on an upward curve and leaves the impression there is more to come.

He now gets Paul Townend in the saddle for the first time, and it must be significant that he takes over from JJ Slevin, who is at this meeting today.

The six-year-old may be able to improve past William Munny, who seems best on a sounder surface and might find these conditions too taxing following a hard-fought effort just 26 days ago.

Ultimately, there is too much difference between their prices in the market, and they should be fighting out favouritism, so I make the selection a 2/13.00 chance at best. William Munny is the current time figure horse in the race, but there is a bigger effort in the double green runner, and today, he has plenty in his favour to land back-to-back renewals for Willie Mullins.

If this were on a less testing surface, perhaps the Barry Connel horse would be a better bet, but with rain due, the selection would relish conditions.

Back the selection down to 2/13.00.