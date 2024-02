Course specialist

Well treated

Weaker race than he won last time

No. 1 Movethechains (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Caoilin Quinn

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 124

I am surprised that Gary Moore's Movethechains - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is not a clear and short-priced favourite for this contest on the back of a fifth-course victory from six starts here at Lingfield.

He clearly likes this venue, having never run better than here at Lingfield, and he handles deep ground with his only course defeat coming on a quick surface. Conditions are ripe for him to go one better than in this race last year when second to a resurgent, well-handicapped rival when carrying top weight off three pounds higher, and there are questions to answer for many of his rivals today.

Today's contest is weaker than his latest victory, and he has handled a fairly quick turn previously, and the new blinkers seem to have sparked him back to life. He is lightly raced for a ten-year-old, and there are plenty of positives and very few negatives. If I was in better form, he would be a stronger staked bet at any more significant than last year's SP of 7/42.75.