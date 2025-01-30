Daryl Carter's Tips: 3/1 Ease in grade can see Monty bounce back at Wincanton

Look to Wincanton for the day's best bet

Monty can bounce back eased in grade

A glace at Sunday's DRF meeting

This is wide open, and most of these have something to prove, including Montgomery -3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook--who was highly touted to win at Sandown in December and may have found his latest run at Haydock coming too quickly.

The eight-year-old is undoubtedly better than he showed at Haydock, and today could see him return to more prominent tactics down in distance. If Charlie Deutsch can control this race from the front, he should prove hard to pass with his stamina reserves. He figures on a fair mark and has a fine attitude.

The selection is unexposed as a chaser 3-6, and the percentage call is to give him another chance at 3/14.00 and no shorter.

The outsider of the entire field in Sheldon is a danger if he stays the trip. He is 2-2 at this venue and 3-3 on heavy ground, but moving up in distance may see the nine-year-old held up, and that's not a positive at this track, especially giving rope to a horse like Montgomery.

He would be considered if I knew they would be positive, but the selection seems like a winner in waiting from this rating of 125, and the ease in grade could do just the trick.

Recommended Bet 14:55 Wincanton - Back Montgomery SBK 3/1

Dublin Racing Festival Sunday



Sunday's card at Leopardstown offers far more betting opportunities than Saturday, and it kicks off with the 12:40 Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle. Despite the race title, this contest has eluded the Clousutton camp in the last few years, and their likely representative, Straight Home, only looks fairly treated.

Queens Gamble will be the subject of some of my cash on the day, having shaped very well at Newbury on her seasonal debut. Her form is rock solid, and she has taken steps forward with each run. The extra two furlongs will suit her, and it's complicated to find negatives with the yard already managing a successful raid on Ireland this season. She would be at the top of my list, followed by the interesting Lily Du Berlais 33/134.00.

The Crawford team won this race last year with Brucio, but nine-year-old Lily Du Berlais has fallen to a beautiful mark and has run well twice at this venue in bumpers. Her record with the hood and tongue-tie - which hasn't been seen this season in two outings - is excellent with form figures of 112034221, and her Novice Hurdle form from the 23/24 season makes her look very well handicapped. One suspects she will be JJ Slevin's choice, and the absent headgear suggests they are targeting a prize with her. She appeals most at big odds.

Ballyburn heads the 13:10 Ladbrokes Novices Chase Grade 1, and this is a big race for my ante-post portfolio. I am heavily wagered in favour of Ballyburn for the Brown Advisory, and he should be putting these to bed. Champ Kiely is interesting, but he wasn't the best of his Novice Hurdle bunch before his absence, and his chase debut, although solid, wasn't anything to get excited about on the clock or the form book with the runner-up beaten 46 lengths by Quai Du Bourbon next time.

Better Days Ahead may prove the most significant danger, but he has a bit to find. The stamina trip will undoubtedly see improvement from Ballyburn - I hope!

With the nerves settled following Ballyburn's victory (hopefully), Kopek Des Bordes at 13:40 is another that I am involved with ante-post, and his presence in the March markets has slowed me from getting involved with anything else. He should have too much for this field, including Kaid d'Authie, who is not quick enough for 2m.

Still, this is a deep novice, but Paul Towened on Kopek Des Bordes should bring out further improvement, and he really took the eye on debut. I am happy to play him at 11/102.11 or bigger on the day.

The Grade 1 Dublin Chase at 14:10 is judgement day for Gaelic Warrior. Many will remember that I was firm on Gaelic Warrior for the Arkle last year, mainly because it was a poor race. Here, the Mullins runner has a few questions to answer. He hasn't always been at his best at this venue, and this is ground quicker than ideal. He is one to take on, and I like the look of the returning El Fabiolo 7/18.00. He looks miles overpriced on all known form, perhaps because he is an unlikely runner.

The 14:45 Handicap at Leopardstown is wide open. Pinkerton is of interest on his latest run in Paddy Power at this venue, which is over three miles, and the drop-back trip will suit. However, that race made me very interested in one at large odds. Hgranca De Thaix 25/126.00 took the churned-up inside route on the worst ground. Barry Connell's horse did remarkably well to stick in there for so long, and the move back in distance will suit. He is of interest, as is Life In The Park, which travelled well through the same race. However, I'd like to see the final makeup here.

The Irish Champion Hurdle at 15:20 is another race that may have a bearing on my ante-post bet, Anzadam. Before the season started, the reason was that Lossiemouth could not get anywhere near State Man at home. However, two runs later, she is odds-on to beat him on the track.

State Man has had a significant dip in form this season, and I suspect he is on the downgrade. The Doctor Dino progeny has a shelf life. Sharjah, Sceau Royal, Dinoblue, La Bague Au Roi, and Fil Dor all seem to tail off around eight. It will be interesting to see how he fares, but another poor showing from State Man will surely put a Champion Hurdle tilt for Anzadam at the front of the owners' minds.

There's no bet here, but it's certainly a race I will be interested in.

High Wind, James's Gate and Brave Troop all have claims in the penultimate handicap on Sunday at Leopardstown. Brave Troop looks like a horse firmly on the upgrade and is ahead of the handicapper from this rating of 125. Let's wait and see the final declarations.

The finale, Mares Bumper, at 16:25, looks like a cracker. While bumpers can be difficult to get excited about, the top two mares, Future Prospect and Amen Kate, both hold significant potential to round off a cracking Dublin Racing Festival.