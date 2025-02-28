Daryl Carter's Tips: 25/1 Lingfield lover overpriced and Newbury's stamina test can see 13/2 Eagle fly

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

It takes a leap of faith to back Youthful King - 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - considering he has been off the track for 146 days, but he does return to his beloved Lingfield, and he has shaped well at this venue in a Listed race when fresh before.

He may be worth giving a chance, considering his running style from off the gallop is well-suited to this place. With two victories here and a handful of unlucky placed efforts, he is handicapped to have a say.

He was a big eye-catcher at this track last year in a race won by Penzance at 33/134.00, and his penultimate start here when a winner at 25/126.00 was a career-best effort. Jack Dace claims seven off his back, but he is a regular rider of his Dad's horse and one suspects he will be fit and ready to roll. There's plenty of pace on here, so the selection looks worth a small each-way play at big odds.

Back the selection no shorter than 20/121.00

Recommended Bet 16:45 Lingfield - Back Youthful King SBK 25/1

This will be hard work come the end of the card on what is described as heavy going, so step forward stamina-laden flat performer Wonderful Eagle--13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who stayed up to 2m on the flat.

Philip Hobbs' runner has proven himself under testing conditions in the past, and he looked as though three miles was on the short side for him in December at Cheltenham. Today's trip and the combination of heavy ground should suit him. He is unexposed in this sphere and has more to offer after just eight outings.

Newbury's long home straight should see rivals falter at the finish and allow him plenty of time for his stamina to kick in. He appeals from a lightweight, and the form of his last two outings is up there with the best of these.

At 4/15.00 or bigger, I am a player.

Recommended Bet 17:05 Newbury - Back Wonderful Eagle SBK 13/2

Another at Lingfield that offers good value is Fantastic Fox - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been building towards a more significant effort on the evidence of his last two outings at Kempton and Newcastle, and he now returns to Lingfield, where he hacked up last January.

The selection is still relatively unexposed on the AW, and he has been granted a good draw in stall three to gain a prominent position, and he can make the most of the weight he receives from the returning Witch Hunter.

Aiden Keeley gets on well with Fantastic Fox, and this is a valuable prize for connections to target. The negatives are hard to find, considering his latest form, and he is certainly worthy of a rating closer to 100, so he appeals most in a competitive race.

11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.