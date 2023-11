He will love the drying forecast

He has an excellent record at Newbury

Zanza 20/1 21.00 holds strong claims for the Newbury Gold Cup

There's very little to get stuck into on Tuesday, so I'll look ahead to the weekend. With the weather set for a dry week, that will be music to the ears of Philip Hobbs and connections of Zanza - 20/121.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

He looks worth chancing at big odds in this competitive handicap with an excellent Newbury record, and with this his sole entry, he is sure to take his spot on Saturday.

He cut no mustard over hurdles on his seasonal return and was extremely weak in the market, opening up at 11/112.00 and drifting to 25/126.00, but he didn't shape badly before a lousy blunder at three out saw him fold tamely. The beaten distance of 87 lengths wouldn't give you confidence for today's race, but his record suggests he always needs his first run of the year.

What's far more positive is his record second time out. Despite recording an RPR of just 56 in 2022, he bounced back at Wetherby when staying on strongly behind Karl Philippe over 2m3f. In 2021, he ran on strongly at the finish over 2m4f at Cheltenham behind Midnight Shadow, forcing a dead heat for sixth. In 2020, he was second in his Novice Chase, having reversed seasonal return form with Stolen Silver over 2m, and in 2019, he won here at Newbury over hurdles, having PU on his seasonal return, and in 2018, he scored second time out.

Unlike the market, it's best not to judge him on his seasonal return runs. Today's race has been his target, and while I'd be far happier had they left off the blinkers for his return run and reapplied today, they have had an overall positive effect on him in seven starts. He bolted up in the Grade 2 Denman Chase here last year beating Hitman by seven lengths, recording a new course record and very fast closing sectionals in a performance it's hard to rid out of the mind.

That took his Newbury record to 5-9 and his chase record to 3-4. The dry week ahead is a big positive, with a good ground chase record reading of 4112612. His Grade 2 Denman Chase victory was a career-best effort on all known figures, and a repeat will have to see him in the thick of things at the business end.

With an unexposed chase profile on good ground over 2m6f or further - for which his form figures read 116 - he looks good value over the more "sexier" profiled horses, and at the time of writing, this race looks stacked full of pace.

Favourite Comlpete Unkown almost certainly wants deep ground, and the forecast must be a concern for his connections.

At the same time, Mahler Mission might not have the pace for 3m on good ground, having looked in command in the National Hunt Chase on soft ground over 3m6f at the festival. Monbeg Genius should be on any shortlist, but his prep could have been better. He made a shuddering error at Ascot when swamped for room, although he must be respected on his Ultima run despite being seven pounds higher.

Stumptown, similar to Mahler Mission, looks more like a national horse but is respected off this rating and has plenty of upside at just six-years-old. Dusart and Midnight River complete the shortlist for now, but I can easily see the market coming in favour of Zanza given drying conditions, and 20/121.00 is the top price with Betfair.

There's also a possibility of a reduced field. Jamie Snowden's two, Ga Law and Datsalrightgino, are both entered at Newcastle - however, I do know the plan has always been for Datsalrightgino to come to this race, so it looks like Ga Law will go the other way.

Sail Away has the option of a race on Friday, and the Sir Peter O'Sullivan on this card along with Twig and Shakem Up'Arry.

I am happy to take a fresh look at the race at the final declaration stage, so a half-point win bet is advised for now.