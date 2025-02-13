Daryl Carter's Tips: 2/1 Classic can come good at Sandown on Thursday
Daryl Carter heads to Sandown on Thursday for two bets, and he says his NAP bet is a winner in waiting...
Two Thursday selections
Back Brodie to score in the RA Gold Cup
Classic Anthem rates NAP material at Sandown
15:05 Sandown - Back Roccovango @ BSP 1pt
I am not one to bet on conspiracy theories. However, one can be forgiven for letting Roccovango - currently 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - catch the eye in this Royal Artillery Gold Cup.
This horse changed ownership on the 11th of Feb 2025 to include the 47 Regiment Royal Artillery group and John Nicholls Racing. I am pretty sure the horses in this race change ownership to run in this contest. However, interestingly, today's jockey, Brodie Hampson, has won this race twice and, most famously in 2016 on Jenny's Surprise, ridden for Fergal O'Brien in her late father, Mark Hampson's, colours. Mark Hampson spent 22 years in the Royal Artillery in the 47th Regiment, which may only be a coincidence. I haven't found out how the trainer, Olly Murphy, is tied in here, as my research came to a halt.
Still, all theories aside, Brodie Hampson rides the most progressive horse in the field, one that has been firmly on the upgrade this season and is unexposed at three miles. Roccovango is 2-3 over fences, holds easily the best form, and has an excellent record following a break.
There's a good chance he has more to offer in this sphere for Olly Murphy, but back him at BSP, as his opening price is very defensive and look for 2/13.00 or bigger.
16:12 Sandown - Back Classic Anthem @ 2/13.00 2pt NAP
I'd be keen on the chances of Jim Boyle's Classic Anthem - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks like a winner in waiting over fences when granted the correct opportunity, and today he steps into open company over fences for the first time at a track he has gone well at previously.
The seven-year-old was a course winner over hurdles on heavy ground last December, and he ran very well over fences on his chasing debut behind Brookie in November. His latest effort at Warwick in a hot Novices Handicap was worth marking up, having been hampered at the 12th. He stuck to the task well to finish a half-length second despite being 12 lengths behind at the second last.
The return to Sandown's stiff finish and under hard-working Sean Bowen again, he should be finishing well returned to a slower surface.
He returns to genuine soft ground for the first time since going down narrowly at Plumpton in January last year, and he won his hurdle start here on heavy ground. He is handicapped to have a say on the evidence of his latest run, and he appeals against mainly exposed rivals.
Back the selection at 6/42.50 or bigger.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) MARCH
2025 P/L = +28.18 ROI 45.46%
BSP P/L = +11.1 ROI 17.92%
2025 P/L Ante-post = -1
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
