Daryl Carter's Tips: 16/5 Spring into the New Year with Cheltenham NAP

Springwell Bay strongly appeals now in a handicap

Deep Cove can relish likely testing ground conditions

Golden Ace has the speed to score

Get a completely Free Bet on horse racing multiples on New Year's Day

Listen and watch New Year's Day Racing... Only Bettor!

Timeform Superboost

Springwell Bay is fancied to run very well in the 14:05 at Cheltenham today having not finished outside of the first four in his last six completed starts.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to finish in the Top 4 today from 3/101.30 to 1/12.00! To take advantaged of this superboost simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet Back Springwell Bay to finish Top 4 in the 14:05 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

12:20 Cheltenham - No Bet

It's a tricky contest, but the vote goes to Kalif Du Berlias. He was a little underwhelming at Newbury and made to work hard by the re-opposing Tedley, but one expects him to improve for that outing, given his debut was cut short following a fall. He was under maximum pressure at Newbury, but that race should bring him on a good bit, and he holds the most promise of these, even if his future lies over a long trip in due course.

Any EVENS or bigger is acceptable for a bet on the Sportsbook for the Paul Nicholls runner, who I expect to pop out and make the running under Harry Cobden - a master at dictating races around here.

The impending rain should ensure this is a test of stamina, and that's not a positive for either of his two rivals, Tedley and Vincenzo. The latter failed to record a top-speed figure at Windsor last time in a race he dictated, but I doubt he will be allowed to do that again, and his jumping may come unstuck at a quicker pace.

Still, while he is a personal bet, and I do fancy him fairly strongly, this column will do its best to avoid horses at less than 2/13.00 in 2025, and the price means it will have little effect on the column long-term, and it's nothing more than a quick ego boost. I couldn't put you off, though!

12:55 Cheltenham - No Bet

Another horse that may be for an opening card double is Diva Luna.

She was beaten on her hurdle debut 23 days ago by a race-fit rival, but there was plenty of promise in the effort, and her powerful finishing time suggested that a move-up trip would see her in the best light.

She makes plenty of appeal, given her Aintree bumper win has stacked up well, and she ran away with that contest over a promising horse in second place in Jubilee Alpha. That's strong mares form for the grade, and she is expected to take a step forward.

The six-year-old is bred to appreciate the move up in distance on her pedigree and holds plenty of promise for the season ahead.

Pierrot Jaguen is very interesting following an excellent point-to-point win in March last year. That form has worked out well for him to be of interest, but he may need this outing.

Still, 8/151.53 about Diva Luna looks short enough to leave alone, and I'd want closer to EVENS for a bet, but the same comments above apply.

The best bet on the card is Springwell Bay - 16/54.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who arrives having bumped into a brilliant prospect in Jango Baie in a race that recorded a more substantial time figure than the December Gold Cup by a significant margin run the day before and compared favourably to everything else on the card. He hasn't had the ideal set-up to win a race since his chase debut, but his clear second last time was another step forward, and he likely bumped into a Grade 1 winner in waiting.

Armed with that piece of form and steadily progressive figures, Springwell Bay now moves into a handicap, which should offer him the true pace he craves. He holds figures to suggest he can run beyond his mark of 145, and today, he returns to his favoured soft ground for the first time over fences.

Conditions look ripe for him to make his mark and score again over fences, and on his hurdle and chase form, he should be very competitive today.

Gemirande controlled the December Gold Cup from the front and may have been flattered by his cosy victory there, but Colonel Harry looks stuck between trips. There are others to make cases for, but the selection is an upwardly mobile eight-year-old with the best course and distance form, and the least exposed who is finally tackling his favouring ground conditions. It would be very disappointing if he could not land this contest, so he rates a confident selection.

Back him at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:05 Cheltenham - Back Springwell Bay SBK 16/5

The market has recent Haydock Betfair Exchange Hurdle runner-up One Big Bang priced correctly, but the one it may have missed is Christian Willaims' Deep Cave - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. He was a big eye-catcher 46 days ago here at Cheltenham when he tried three miles for the first time, but he lacked the gears from the rear of the field in a slowly run race to make his challenge (the winner was quicker than the Juvenile East India Dock from three out to the line).

That came on unfavoured good ground, and today, he returns to a slower surface, which should prove right up his street. He is unexposed at this trip and has proven himself a useful Novice when with Henry De Bromhead in Ireland two years ago, placing fourth in Grade 1 company; his latest effort can be taken as a step back in the correct direction.

He had been successful twice from five starts in France on a slower surface (fell in two others, one when favourite), and now, with a couple of runs under his belt and returned to slow going, he could prove the answer given a more straightforward assignment from a fair rating on the balance of his profile.

He looks worth chancing to score on his second outing for this yard and is fancied ahead of What A Johnny, who this column was with last time at Market Rasen but failed to shine. He was due to have the tongue-tie added at Market Rasen but ran without it, so improvement could be forthcoming.

Still unexposed and with more to offer on this trip, a real stamina test will suit the selection, and he gets the vote at 7/18.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Cheltenham - Back Deep Cave E/W SBK 8/1

Our final bet on the first day of a brand new year is Golden Ace - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has done little wrong in her career and is entitled to improve for her seasonal return two-length defeat to Lucky Place. She loomed up with a challenge only to falter at the finish, likely through a lack of fitness, and today, she is better off at the weights with the winner.

She took the scalp of Lucky Place last term when receiving 12lb, and today, she gets ten. Furthermore, this race has little pace, and one suspects that a turn of foot may win it. That will suit the Mares Novice Hurdle winner, who is still unexposed and improving and is 2-2 at this venue.

Thunder Rock was disappointing at Ascot last time, and he is hard to trust now. Still, he has the potential to score in a race like this if he can put it all together. However, no real excuse emerged following his pulled-up effort, and a close examination of his hurdle form leaves further questions at this level.

Langer Dan is of serious interest in March, and a step forward today will be positive for his Stayers Hurdle claims and my ante-post slips. Salver needs a strong gallop but could improve for this move up in a trip returned to soft ground, and Gowel Road shouldn't be easily dismissed in a tricky race.

Still, this race has been won by speed horses in the past. Bob Olinger last year, Maries Rock, Stormy Ireland, McFabulous and Summerville Boy, to name a few. Golden Ace ticks plenty of boxes, so back at 5/23.50 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:15 Cheltenham - Back Golden Ace SBK 11/4

Podcast selections

13:30 Cheltenham - Our Power

13:45 Musselburgh - Benson

14:05 Cheltenham - Springwell Bay (NAP)

14:20 Musselburgh - Breizh River

14:40 Cheltenham - Deep Cave

15:15 Cheltenham - Golden Ace