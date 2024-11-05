Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/4 Fahey's Redcar runner appeals down in grade
Have Secret can relish the drop in grade
-
Zouzanna is the stand out in Newcastle contest
14:00 Redcar - Back Have Secret @ 15/44.75 1pt
Have Secret - 15/44.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has been knocking on the door this season, and the ease into a Class 3 could be why one opens for him. He is worth forgiving his down-the-field effort at Doncaster last time, with little able to get into the race from off the gallop, and he is better judged on his four-length fifth to subsequent winner Bolster at York.
That's strong form in the context of this race, and the four-year-old has ideal conditions to go well from a good draw in stall two, which could see a revert to a more positive ride than the last twice now under Billy Garritty. He appeals most to get off the mark finally and should have no excuses in a winable race.
There are a few dangers, but these calmer waters make Have Secret a stand-out candidate at 11/43.75 or bigger.
17:00 Newcastle - Back Zouzanna @ 11/53.20 1pt
The market has taken Alzahir's seven-length Leicester seller victory very seriously. Still, considering he was rated 12lb higher than his closest rival, the runner-up was beaten the next time in a claimer despite being favoured by the weights, he might be worth taking on at such a short price.
Zouzanna - 11/53.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is the offering as an improving four-year-old who won with a good bit in hand at Newmarket last time and remains in the same grade, sneaking in off joint top weight. She has only had one outing on the AW when a narrow second at Kempton as a two-year-old, and she is unexposed at this 1m distance.
The form of her staying on third at Ascot (when favourite) and Newbury this term is the strongest on offer in this contest, and there's little reason why she shouldn't be well suited to this straight mile at Newcastle.
She is a filly that has offered plenty of promise this term, and she is still ahead of the handicapper and on an upward curve. Orbaan is feared the most.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) DEC 1st
2024 P/L = +61.72 ROI 6.19%
BSP P/L = +10.7 ROI 1.07%
2024 P/L Ante-post = +5.33
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
