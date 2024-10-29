Daryl Carter's Tips: 15/2 Strike while the Iron is hot with Dex

Miss Dante to bounce back at Bangor

Look to Iron D'ex to continue his improvement

Theformismighty expected to improve for fences

There's a sound card at Chepstow on Tuesday, kicking off with the 13:00 Maiden Hurdle. This looks like it will be Dan Skelton against Paul Nicholls, with Market Rasen Bumper winner, The New Lion and point-to-point recruit Belliano the most interesting of the 14-runner field.

It's hard to have any confidence in either of them on their seasonal and hurdling debuts, but they both offer promise to this division in the future, and it would be surprising if one of them didn't land this.

At 13:30, division two has a similar feel, with Juventus De Brion 10/111.91 and Quebecois 5/42.25 lining up. The former departed early in the Grade 2 Persian War, and the latter needs to bounce back from a moderate run in the Champion Bumper. Again, it's another race where both horses offer future promise but no betting opportunities, although the Skelton horse should not be odds-on!

Over at Bangor, the 13:20 Class 3 Novice Hurdle sees Navajo Indy under a six-pound penalty for Tom Symonds. The race he won at Wincanton saw this column's tip finish runner-up, and the horse and rider were banned for 40 days for "schooling in public". Still, Navajo Indy is likeable, although there are dangers. The interesting horse to keep in the tracker is Brockarno 40/141.00, who will get a handicap mark after this race and has been searching for one.

Little Miss Dante - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - saw her form tail off at the back end of last season, but a wind op and a freshen-up may see her get back on the winning train.

She faces mainly exposed rivals today and offered lots of promise this time last year. The best handicapped horse could be Rialannah, but Sue Smith's horses notoriously need their first outing, and there is no evidence she can go well the first time up.

However, Olly Murphy likes to strike early in the season, and the selection went off at just 10/34.33 for a Grade 2 at Sandown on her penultimate outing. She is easily forgiven for her run at Cheltenham in April behind Golden Ace, but the fact that she was only 12/113.00 suggests the market respects her ability.

This mark is within reach on the pick of her form, and with a proven record fresh, she gets the vote at 9/43.25 or bigger. Money for Sedge Wren should be taken seriously.

Recommended Bet 13:20 Bangor - Back Little Miss Dante SBK 9/4

Iron D'Ex - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went zero for ten over hurdles, but he put in a career-best effort at Ludlow last time on his chase debut, and given his hurdling career did have a sprinkle of promise, it's worth sticking with him to back up his latest run.

The six-year-old still has plenty of time to pick up the progressive thread, and he won with a bit in hand earlier this month over another improver in Itso Fury. That was a strong race for the grade, and the selection was far more settled without the headgear he wore in four outings earlier this year.

He returns to Bangor, where he has run well on multiple occasions and looks to have solid claims to back up. The favourite Billytherealbigred is an obvious threat and is unmissed by the market, but the selection offers little value at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:57 Bangor - Back Iron D'Ex SBK 15/2

The most exciting race on the Chepstow card is the Handicap Chase, and a chance is given to Theformismighty - 4/15.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - for the Skelton yard, who landed this contest last year.

I fear they will hold him up and give him too much to do. However, that's out of my control, and he is all stamina, so I hope they will be positive with him. He starts life over fences at a basement handicap mark with lots of scope, considering he was an expensive point-to-point recruit.

He put in a good shift on his final outing over hurdles at Ayr last term when behind stablemate Punta Del Este, and considering he was Harry Skelton's choice that day, they must have thought he was fairly handicapped. That hurdle form is just about the best on offer, and I expect further improvement from him now that he tackles the larger obstacles.

Stay Away Fay won his first point-to-point when fourth, and in second was Monty's Star. He demolished a field on his second start in that sphere and has shown enough to think he can be competitive from a rating of 118.

Range is a clear danger if he takes well to fences, and he will likely be straight for this. One at a price that could go well if the selection disappoints is Fergal O'Brien's well-treated nine-year-old Nothin To Ask. Gyenyame is also of interest in the future, and if Classic King can learn not to leave his hind legs in a fence, he will also be a threat in a hot race.

4/15.00 is the basement price.