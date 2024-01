One Thursday selection

Selection goes down in grade

Also down in trip and back on the all-weather

No. 8 (4) Cavern Club (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 83

It's worth giving a chance to the returning Cavern Club - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks well treated on the balance of his form, has a fair record fresh, drops in grade and is very unexposed on the all-weather.

The four-year-old was thrown in at the deep end throughout the summer and mixed in some hot handicaps, leaving the impression this mark was well within reach in time when eased in grade. He cut no mustard behind the smart Lordship at York in a 0-105, but perhaps he has excuses. He didn't once suggest a 1m6f trip would be within his capabilities, and soft ground is hardly his preference, so the return to the AW surface and back to a more reasonable trip are grounds to think he can improve this winter.

Benoit De La Sayette is a positive booking with a profitable record for this trainer, and the headgear that saw him to good effect to win at Kempton on one of his two AW starts is on today.

I expected him to open up at around 5/16.00, and that would have been about right, so any 6/17.00 or bigger is acceptable and a fair each-way value bet in a competitive contest.

18:30 Southwell - Back Cavern Club E/W @ 15/28.50 Bet now

Now read Will racing go ahead at Ascot on Saturday?

Watch Cheltenham Only Bettor Here.