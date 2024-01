On Sunday bet

Mystical Power is the speed horse

Well-bred and doesn't have much to find

No. 7 Mystical Power (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Mystical Power - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looked exceptional when winning back in July, and he holds the most substantial time figure in my book. His Galway hurdle debut victory clocked an excellent speed figure, and interestingly, after the race, Willie Mullins mentioned the Grade 1 Royal Bond.

With that engagement passed it can only be a positive that he has found another Grade 1 assignment for him here. Mullins has only sent Duc Des Genievres into this race on season return, who finished third before subsequently finishing fifth in the Ballymore, so it may be wise not to underestimate him. Given the well-bred nature of the selection being by Galileo and a first foal out of Annie Power, he looked up to this level coasting across the line at Galway.

Admittedly, that was a much lesser race than this, but the form and collateral form suggest he only has a little to find with some of these. He showed plenty of dash, and the improvement from his bumper start to hurdle was significant.

He looks well worth taking a chance with at big odds and may outpace these. I like him a lot as a prospect, and he has been underestimated based on the timing of his Novice Hurdle debut when, in reality, nothing in this field has achieved much more.

I could be wide of the mark here, but I have advised him for the Ballymore in this week's Cheltenham Focus, and I hope my eyes haven't deceived me.

The level set by this year's novices is not surpassable by any means. I really think this is a below-par year for stand-out quality. Fire Fox dictated a slow run affair to beat Ballyburn last time on hurdle debut, but he rates the biggest danger.

An Tobar was third in the Royal Bond, but that's only 130's form, and Chapeau Du Soleil surely wants more of a stamina test than this, having won a very poor Maiden Hurdle in receipt of weight. At the same time, Croke Park and Lecky Watson both want 3m.

Any 8/19.00 or bigger is acceptable about the speed horse in the field, and he rates a good each-way bet at his current 14/115.00, which is a stand-out with Betfair.