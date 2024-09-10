Daryl Carter's Tips: 14/1 is too good to pass up in Saturday's Portland

No Wednesday bets

14/1 15.00 ante-post punt in the Portland

Wolf Of Badenoch interesting on the day in the Champagne Stakes

Why O Why is Economics not in the Arc

The start of the week has been a little slow and nothing enticed me into a bet on Wednesday, and with low-graded action around the country, I wanted to get ahead of the field and look to Saturday's action.

Wolf Of Badenoch looks the ideal Champagne Stakes type

The first to pique my interest was John And Thady Gosden's Chancellor 3/14.00 in the Champagne Stakes at 13:50. He is a sizeable two-year-old and was impressive here on his debut before flopping at Ascot when tried in Listed company and beaten at short odds. He lacked the pace to challenge Al Qudra, and perhaps Charlie Appleby holds the edge with Aomori City being from the same yard on that form line. However, Chancellor bounced back and returned to Doncaster after devouring a subsequent winner in a small-field affair. It's tough to weigh up how good he could be. The visual impression suggests he has plenty to offer, but his latest victory was the slowest of three seven-furlong races on the card.

He is entered and favourite for the Flying Scotsman on Friday, so I expect him to end up there.

Aomori City has been enlisted as a short-priced favourite at 11/82.38 following his Goodwood Vintage Stakes victory, but that looked no more than an average renewal despite the recent success of Cool Hoof Luke in the Gimcrack over the shorter trip of six furlongs. He held the perfect pitch and got a good tow into the race from Cool Hoof Luke on the inside. The runner-up, The Wolf Of Badenouch, gave away plenty of ground inside the first furlong, didn't handle the track all too well and had to make his challenge wide on the course. He could have done it with a stiffer test of stamina, and Doncaster should offer that so he may be able to reverse the form with Aomori City.

At 9/25.50, The Wolf Of Badenouch is not crying out to be punted ante-post, particularly with an unlikely Group 1 entry in the National Stakes looming. Still, he is the one to be most interested in at this stage and probably won't be much shorter on the day.

Albasheer 14/1 15.00 is too good of a price to miss in Portland

William Haggas holds the 6/17.00 favourite Elmonjed for the Portland Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday run over the rare 5 1/2 furlong trip.

However, I am very keen on my old favourite Albasheer 14/115.00 - on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks tailor-made for this test and arrives following an excellent staying on second in the Beverley Bullet.

He hasn't been to Doncaster since the second run of his career when a runner-up in the Champagne Stakes on this card, and his debut victory at this venue makes him of serious interest.

He has been mixing it over five and six furlongs for some time, but his peak efforts have come over the minimum trip, and this rare split distance could prove right up his street. He has always been a strong finisher over the bare five and he holds outstanding form figures in Britain reading 2121 over that trip. Watching any of those runs you can see why this extra half a furlong will suit and if he lines up he rates one of the better bets of the entire Doncaster meeting.

Ante-post backers should be concerned about his entry at the Curragh on Sunday (he has been over there before) and the proximity to the Ayr Gold Cup next week.

Still, all looks in place for a big effort should he line up here, and this middle trip, which comes around ever so rarely, might be too tempting for connections to miss, so he looks worth chancing at an ante-post stage.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Doncaster (SAT) - Back Albasheer (ante-post) SBK 14/1

Kinross 13/8 2.63 too short in Park Stakes

Kinross 13/82.63, but as big as 10/34.33 in places, takes up plenty of this ante-post market for a horse that has looked on the downgrade this season. Perhaps that is harsh, considering he has run over his optimum seven furlongs just once since going narrowly close in the Group 1 Foret in October, and he is an Autumn horse.

Still, at seven, he may prove vulnerable to younger legs, and 13/82.63 is no price to pay. Noble Dynasty is only backable at Newmarket, and who knows what you will get with Nostrum? Even his best might not be good enough.

Lake Forest missed Newbury for this engagement and will be fully wound up. Connections have been brilliant at targeting races this season, and it's the correct time to move up to seven furlongs. He is open to improvement, and although the form can be questioned, he has left the impression we haven't seen the best of him, and 7/18.00 is a fair price.

The one that stands out is Poet Master 14/115.00. His excellent Irish performance 55 days ago saw him receive an RPR of 120, but his price is too good to be true. Perhaps the market knows he is not going to line up? If I had any in to know he was going, I would be snapping it up, as he should be more like a 9/25.50 chance.

The chance Ambiente Friendly needs to get back to winning ways?

At 7/42.75, Ambiente Friendly looks like a generous price to score at Chester in the Listed race on ITV, and being upwards of eight pounds clear on ratings of his nearest rivals, he surely has been gifted a chance to get back to winning ways. He must bounce back from a poor effort at York last time, but it's probably worth forgiving that, with connections reporting, he got his tongue over the bit and made a respiratory noise.

This sharp track should suit his strong travelling style; he can care for some exposed rivals. 7/42.75 on the day would appeal greatly, and avoiding the Champion Stakes in Ireland is a must if they want another victory out of him and an ideal prep for the Prix de Larc de Triomphe they are set to supplement on Thursday.

I'd prefer Economics in the Arc than the Champion Stakes!

William Haggas has rolled the dice with his Economics by heading to the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown. We could be looking at an outstanding prospect following an excellent victory in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano - a usual prep race for the Arc.

The concern would be the Leopardstown track. You can't afford to get too far back at this venue, and those on the pace can get away from you while he needed every inch of the ten-furlong trip in France to pick up the leader. He also would want something other than fast ground.

He has doubts about him to be taking 6/52.20 in the Irish Champion, but I would much prefer to back him in the 10/111.00 Prix de L'arc de Triomphe. That test looks spot on for him, with 1m4f highly likely to be his trip, ease in the ground almost certain, and the race looking a little thin. However, a three-week turnaround may not be optimal, and he must be supplemented on Thursday, which is a shame.