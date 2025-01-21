Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/8 McCain's Lad expected to land the odds at Leicester
Daryl Carter heads to Leicester for the day's only selection, and he says Donald McCain's runner can gain a deserved victory...
Atlantic Lad is a winner in waiting
Best speed figure
Strong form
13:50 Leicester - Back Atlantic Lad @ 13/82.63 1pt
There's little to get stuck into again on Tuesday, but this column's MO is to keep it light during the week and hit harder at the weekend.
However, Atlantic Lad - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - went straight into the tracker when he recorded an excellent time figure for the grade when he chased home odds-on-chance Excelero at Bangor in December, and his previous third behind Navajo Indy at the same track is good form to think he can land a race like this.
The five-year-old stayed on powerfully in October behind the now 128-rated Navajo Indy, and runner-up, Gamesters Guy (127), bolted up next time at Carlisle by 12 lengths. That gives the selection the best form in the race, and the step forward last time behind the unexposed Excelero arms him with the best speed figure in the race.
If he can manage another small step forward, he should take plenty of stopping in this contest despite what the official ratings suggest about the four-year-old Irisante.
Atlantic Lad is a winner in waiting and has proven himself under today's heavy-going conditions. He has plenty going for him in a winnable race, and any 11/102.11 or bigger should be taken. Pleasington hasn't been seen for a year, but he rates the chief threat.
Recommended bets
DARYL'S P/L
2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan
2025 P/L =
BSP P/L =
2025 P/L Ante-post = 0
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI
2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
-
