Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/8 Boughey's headgear trick will work magic for class-dropper

Daryl Carter heads to Chepstow for his only bet of the day and expects Boughey's headgear trick to work its magic on Navello...

15:35 Chepstow - Back Navello @ 13/82.63 1pt

This is a competitive heat, but it looks worth giving a chance to the class-dropper Navello - 13/82.63 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped well at Goodwood on unfavoured soft ground last time in a stronger race than this and sneaks into this 0-85 off top weight.

The angle into the five-year-old is the newly fitted blinkers. George Boughey has succeeded with this horse when fitting the cheek-pieces, and I expect this headgear to have the same effect.

He won the Epsom Dash in first-time cheek-pieces in 2023 and then won again once they had been left off for three runs and reapplied to score at Windsor last June. He hasn't had any headgear for his last two runs, and they have now applied the blinkers for the first time.

Another positive for his chances is the return to fast ground over this minimum trip for the first time since scoring at Windsor in June. Billy Loughnane has been booked for the ride, and Navello's record at this Class 4 level is a perfect 3-3. He is handicapped to go well and has conditions ripe for victory, so he is expected to land this with his trainer's 32% strike rate here at Chepstow, another tick in the correct box.

Back the selection at 13/82.63 or bigger.

15:35 Chepstow - Back Navello

SBK13/8

P/L Update

August -18.66pts

2024
Advised prices = +69.9 ROI 8.53%
BSP prices = +30 ROI 3.66%

August has been a rollercoaster month. The biggest losing run was 23, stretching from the back end of July into August. The run in August consisted of 15 losers in a row. That combined period is the worst losing run since 07/09/2023.

The column had its low point in August of -38.42pts. There were 16 winners advised in August 50% of those came from the 24th of August onward.

Sunday was the best day of the month, with a 235% ROI. Wednesday was the worst, with -100% ROI.

The P/L theme with each-way bets has continued. I mentioned in a previous P/L update that each-way bets have been costing the column too much, and it was the same in August, having a -22pt return and -100% ROI.

On a positive note, the past eight days have seen us pick up 14.3pts profit.

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) OCT 1st

2024 P/L = +69.98 ROI 8.53%

BSP P/L = +30.0 ROI 3.66%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +3

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

