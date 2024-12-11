Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/2 Sole AW selection can improve again at Kempton

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter likes Mr Baloo

Daryl Carter has one selection for Wednesday's UK racing and, for a third time this week, heads to the all-weather at Kempton...

  • Likes Kempton

  • Three-year-old improver for Hannon

  • Leavy in the saddle adds to appeal

18:40 Kempton - Back Mr Baloo @ 13/27.50 1pt

Mr Baloo - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounced back to form when he returned to the all-weather over course and distance 35 days ago with a strong finishing effort in a slightly better race than this (0-85). He might be worth chancing to build on that, considering the race didn't pan out favourable from his racing position.

The three-year-old clearly prefers the all-weather and is a two-time course scorer. His latest effort can be marked up, considering he was forced to come from a mile off an ordinary gallop. He stuck to the task very well down the middle of the track to finish a two-length sixth, catching the eye under the handling of Alec Voikhansky.

Today, Sean Leavy takes over in the saddle and is drawn well to be in the thick of things. He has a progressive profile on the AW with rising RPR ratings, and there may be more to come from him on his back form. In October last year at Newmarket, he was behind the smart pair Fair Angelica and Witness Stand when rated 1lb higher. There is nothing of that calibre in this race, and he appeals at 4/15.00 or bigger from this fair rating of 79. The big danger will come from Tennessee Gold, who has a race in him based on this rating.

DARYL'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) End Of Year review

2024 P/L = +76.80 ROI 7.05%

BSP P/L = +31.5 ROI 2.89%

2024 P/L Ante-post = +1.33

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

