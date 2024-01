Now is the time to catch Flegmatik

Back old boy Ramses to relish the return to Warwick

A fresh look to come in the morning

It's been a frustrating day again with price movement. The tips on the Racing...Only Bettor podcast all still stand, but as I was filing this column, the price of Volcano went from 25/126.00 into 18/119.00 into 14/115.00 just before clicking the publish button, so he had to be scrapped.

The case I made on the podcast still rings true, but frustration has set in, and I refuse to be a column that chases a price.

For clarity, I have backed him, and I hope you have, and any 18/119.00 or bigger is acceptable. The same is said for The Changing Man earlier on the Warwick card, having flagged up his 14/115.00 on the Podcast, which is now a general 11/26.50 chance - the correct price.

I was all set to have an almost maximum advised bet on Saturday on Rare Edition at 15:50 at Kempton if the Betfair Sportsbook had opened up around 11/82.38 but our odds compilers are a savvy bunch and have rightly made him a 5/61.84 chance.

I have two for now, but I will take a second look in the morning after the market settles, and there will likely be additional selections.

No. 4 Flegmatik (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 137

The Novice Chianti Classico might prove challenging to beat here. Still, these are optimal conditions for Flegmatik - currently 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has been knocking on the door of late in better company and has now returned to a venue he has run well at on multiple occasions.

The Dan Skelton runner finished third at Ascot last time behind two very well-handicapped horses and left the impression his time is near. Today's race, on balance, is much softer, and his last visit to Kempton resulted in a neck second behind Our Power in a deep race last February on his fourth outing of the season.

Interestingly, he scored on his fourth outing here in 2022 before racking up another victory at this venue, and today is his fourth outing again.

He can now boast figures of 20113 when running at Kempton and having left the impression that his current rating of 137 is not beyond him, the three-pound claim of Tristan Durrell only enhances his chances.

Drying ground conditions are favourable, and there's little reason why he shouldn't be making his presence felt strongly in this weaker contest.

His 5/23.50 looks the basement mark, given this would be the shortest price he has had for an SP since 2019, so back to using BSP. Still, outside of his biggest rival, Chianti Classico, Gustavian is feared most ahead of Latitude. The former is 21 lbs better off with Moroder, but they have been running at a lower level.

No. 11 Ramses De Teillee (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Jack Tudor

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 139

As I mentioned with the previous selection, I like horses on the sharp end of the pace at Warwick and Ramses De Teillee - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - fits that bill and rates a fairly confident bet.

David Pipe has a fair record in this race and saddles the selection to finish a running-on second at Sandown in this contest last year, having gone off a 6/17.00 joint-favourite. He lost nothing in defeat and his finishing effort when well clear of the third suggested he retained plenty of ability.

He now looks like a horse to catch fresh, having never been better than winning here at Warwick on a seasonal return last year over De Rasher Counter by nine lengths off of 137 (Celebre D'Allen 14-length fourth).

Today he has an almost identical scenario off two pounds higher and has optimal conditions. Ramses De Teillee has indeed been targetted at this contest, given his good yards record, and he will give us a good run for our money on the sharp end.

He has won twice immediately on the back of a wind operation, so the recent procedure is another positive, and it might take a fresh horse to land this competitive affair.

Back him at 6/17.00 or bigger.

