Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/2 Hey Big Spender can prove ahead of the handicapper

Two Thursday selections

Following Simply Sondheim after a break can continue to prove profitable

Haggas NAP has the handicapper guessing

It's worth chancing that Simply Sondheim is ready to fire after a mixed spell in Bahrain and has now returned to the track after a break. His record when off from 70 days or more in Britain reads 2111, and his best performance in Bahrain came following an 83-day break when a two-and-a-quarter length fifth to the smart Group 2 winner Isle Of Jura.

Looking at his profile in AW handicaps, he sees form figures read 2111, including a victory at this venue last April off four pounds lower, and the latest of those was a narrow second to the brilliant Haunted Dream, who is now rated 10 lb higher. He left Britain with an excellent second to La Yakel at Doncaster on soft ground for his former trainer, and everything looks in place for him to run a big race.

This trip looks well within reach, and this represents an ease in grade from his final British outing last term. It may not be the four-pound swing that sees The Goat turn around the recent form with Cracksking, but a more truly run race will do him no harm. He has a good record at this track, so he is feared most.

He saw small support when the market opened from 9/110.00 into 11/26.50 and is currently trading around 8.515/2 on the Betfair Exchange in a market that has no liquidity. Therefore, I want to advise taking BSP in the hope of getting around 7/18.00. However, 11/26.50 is the basement price.

Recommended Bet 19:35 Kempton - Back Simply Sondheim EXC BSP

Another horse on the day looks like a winner in waiting off their current handicap mark, William Haggas' Hey Big Spender - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - a daughter of Lope De Vega. She offered very little in three qualifying runs but took a giant stride forward for the fitting of blinkers at Leicester last week and is a sure-fire improver.

There will be few in the Haggas yard with a rating as low as 57 but this filly is entirely unexposed and starts life off from a basement mark that she proved was well within reach at Leicester. She was caught on the inside, short of room continuously, clipped heels as she went to make her challenge, and still finished off her race strongest of all. She arrives in this race with the potential to finish the season at least 10 lb higher than her current rating, and it's hard to argue that about most in this field who are looking a little exposed.

Seeing Sean Levey choose New Kings Road over The Ferret was interesting. The latter has been shaping well and left the impression there is a more significant effort in him at some point. The former bumped into a well-handicapped rival at Pontefract last time, and a case can be made. The same comments apply to Great Chieftain, who is slowly getting the hang of things, while Double Red and Tribal Chief are hard to write off in a competitive affair.

Still, from a price perspective, Hey Big Spender looks good value at 13/27.50 or bigger and surely has more to offer, with the handicapper having to entirely guess what she is capable of before her latest run. She could easily go off close to favourite for this, but it's Class 5 action, and it's wise to tread lightly.