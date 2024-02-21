Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/2 Clearpoint well-fancied down in grade at Newcastle

Two selections

Back Double Click to relish Lingfield conditions

Back Clearpoint to use the high draw to his advantage

No. 3 Double Click (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 101

Double Click - currently 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a solid proposition in this race, having shown a good attitude in first-time cheek-pieces at Leicester when bumping into an unexposed improver. With conditions to suit again, he can return to winning ways, having deserved an upgrade on his latest outing.

The Jamie Snowden runner trod the worst of the ground at Leicester when running the inside rail in the swamp - notoriously not the place to be at that venue - so he was better than the bare result, with the winner having gone wide. Positives should also be taken from his resolution at the finish; now eased in grade, he is the one to side with.

Conditions will prove very testing today, and that's an interesting question handicap debutant Arabescato must answer, having been poor in two flat runs on the ground described as soft, and this trip is probably a little short of what the flat stayer wants. However, he is entirely unexposed and was ridden with handicaps in mind at Southwell 20 days ago.

Bridge receives a healthy weight for age allowance and is a solid proposition but is less battle-hardened than Double Click, which might count for plenty today.

Back the selection at 5/23.50 or bigger, but I expect to get around 4/15.00 before race time.

16:45 Lingfield - Back Double Click @ BSP Bet now

No. 3 (7) Clearpoint SBK 5/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Simon Hodgson

Jockey: William Carver

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 91

Clearpoint - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't get to the lead at Lingfield last with three speedy customers drawn on his inside, but he shaped as though he is still in fine form and is now dropping back in grade. He looks worth chancing.

The pace held up at Lingfield last time, but his finishing effort was strong in what was a hot Class 2 event, and today, he takes a dip in grade back into a Class 3 and returns to the scene of his brilliant AW debut victory.

His record on the AW in Class 3 or lower now reads 111, and today, he has been granted a good high draw against the rail with only a hold-up performer on his outside, so there's a good chance he will get the Golden Highway.

Today's assignment is easier than the handicaps he has taken in the last two, and he remains as unexposed as the shorter-priced favourite. Still, he has the draw in his favour with the well-respected Cover Up drawn in stall one.

In the hope that he almost gets a freebie on the front end with possible pace angles drawn well away from him, he can return to winning ways on his first start for his new outfit under talented claimer William Carver.