Daryl Carter's Tips: 12/1 and 10/1 chances feature on Saturday

At Wetherby at 10.35, I'll have a good bet on Diamonds For Luck at likely short odds to kick the day off correctly. Should he be more significant than 13/82.63, he will be added to this column, as I would be happy to look at having three points there.

This race is a competitive one, but without the depth we are used to in these Pertemps Qualifiers, so a chance is given to Ike Sport - 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who hasn't taken to chasing in two runs this term and reverts to hurdles.

The six-year-old is open to more progression than most in this field, and the step up to three miles for the first time in this sphere is a good avenue for improvement. Bradley Harris claims three pounds off his back, making him look pretty attractively weighted, and he returns to Sandown, where he bolted up in April last year by six lengths over Pic Roc, who had previously been second in the Novice Hurdle final at this venue.

The soft ground will be no concern, and he had been looking for this trip during the 2022/23 season. There is little doubt his connections will want to get him back on track. This race looks there for the taking, and this improver has finished first, second, or third in 12 16 outings over hurdles.

He looks like a fair each-way price at 10/111.00 or bigger in an open race.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Sandown - Back Ike Sport SBK 12/1

It is challenging to bring a strong form case to argue that Willmount - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is thrown in from this opening rating of 130. However, the percentage call is to take a chance with him, given the promise he offered from a visual perspective last term, and it's worth remembering that he went off 9/43.25 for the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle when he was last seen.

He stopped too quickly when upped in grade at Newbury for it to be his true running, and his connections seem to think they have some unfinished business over hurdles, so in a weak enough handicap, he looks worth chancing.

The six-year-old beat the 140-rated Shannon Royale in his Point-to-Point run, and he is so lightly raced that there must be better to come still. Cases can be made for Altobelli, Knickerbockerglory and Kabral Du Mathan Altobelli was fancied when the Exeter meeting was abandoned, but that was because he was entered in a class 4 contest against exposed rivals, and this is a much deeper race to be making your seasonal return.

Still, Willmount was as short as 12/113.00 for the Supreme Novice Hurdle last year, rightly or wrongly.

It would be disappointing if he did not land the odds here on his seasonal debut. He is a horse that will be prominent in the Betfair Hurdle following this outing should he land the odds, and 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Sandown - Back Willmount SBK 7/2

Venetia Williams targets this race, having won this in 2022 and had the favourite unseat last year. There's little doubt that Montgomery - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is an appealing candidate this time with an entirely unexposed profile.

He was marching forward last season and into the spring, racking up victories left, right and centre, and there's a good chance he has even more in hand now tackling this stamina-sapping trip. He is an upwardly mobile seven-year-old who is lightly raced and proven to go well fresh.

This race is typically for more exposed types, so his profile is attractive in this type of race. Last season, he went off as short as 7/18.00 for the Champion Novice at Ayr, which is far more competitive than today.

The selection should go off favourite around 11/43.75, so 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Sandown - Back Montgomery SBK 9/2

The second stab in this race is a friend of this column, Top Of The Bill - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is tailor-made for these staying chase races and offered plenty of ability in his first season over fences last term.

He must be forgiven a below-par run on seasonal return, but that came in Listed company over a trip too short on a surface too fast at Carlisle last time. That's easily forgiven, but he was progressive last year and relished stamina tests at Exeter and Wetherby. When the eight-year-old puts it all together, he is very good on a going day and can boast a solid run over hurdles at this track.

Furthermore, he typically improves a good bundle from his seasonal return, and today's race has undoubtedly been the target. He will likely be up with the pace, and if his jumping stays intact, he will be fighting out the finish. The concern is whether he decides whether he is on a going day, but he is a talented animal if he is, and I can't let him go unbacked at any double-figure odds.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Sandown - Back Top Of The Bill SBK 10/1

