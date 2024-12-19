Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Unexposed NAP can reward Thursday punters at Exeter, plus 8/1 chance

Two Thursday selections

Returning headgear and long home straight will suit Regarde

Into The Park is still well handicapped

Regarde - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has more to offer after he was left with far too much to do at Ascot last time. He caught the eye as he finished third from an exaggerated hold-up ride, which worked well previously at Kempton, but he didn't have the race run to suit at Ascot. However, today's bigger field should offer plenty of pace and set this up for a strong finishing effort.

He will be played late on here, and giving some useful rivals the first run won't be easy, but he is unexposed and on the upgrade for Jamie Snowden, and this long home straight will give him every chance of getting into the race. He was always on the turn at Ascot, which failed to match his stamina strengths, but this track should be more suitable.

He ended last season on the upgrade with an excellent second to the progressive Loup De Maulde and started this year off on the same foot with a dominant victory at Kempton.

The cheek-pieces that saw him finish second to the "thrown in" Loup De Maulde at Huntingdon at the back end of last season now return.

Under today's scenario, the angle of the headgear, combined with this stiffer test of stamina and this long home straight, will allow him to take another step forward, and I expect a strong finish.

Any 6/17.00 or bigger is acceptable, although in-running punters may want to wait for the off.

Recommended Bet 13:55 Exeter - Back Regarde SBK 8/1

Most of these are exposed, but that's not the case for Philip Hobbs' Into The Park - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who can easily be forgiven for his seasonal debut at Chepstow in the red-hot Silver Trophy and can get back to the sort of form that saw him so progressive this time last year.

He shaped well for a long way at Chepstow 68 days ago in a race that has worked out tremendously well, but the break since suggests all wasn't right. He did look as though he was ready to leave his similar poor debut effort behind last season on his second start when travelling powerfully at Aintree until unseating around the bend before three out. Therefore, judging him solely on his latest run would be folly, and instead I'll look at his previous form that saw him a narrow third behind Joyeuse and Tutti Quanti at Taunton earlier this year in a good time figure. Repeating that effort (staying on at the finish) will be good enough to get involved here.

This stiff right-handed track should suit him, and he is open to further progress. At the same time, his point-to-point form reads well to expect mileage in his rating of 123.

Issam likes it at Exeter and rates the chief threat ahead of Mahem Mya (another who liked it here over fences). Still, the selection is open to much further improvement than these and has ideal conditions and 5/23.50 or bigger is acceptable.