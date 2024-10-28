Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/2 Revich can revive down in grade at Redcar

Look to Henry at Wexford on Monday

Heart Wood underestimated on Aintree performance

Revich can revive at Redcar

A fascinating chase race where the conditions are rather harsh for a previous chase winner. Corbetts Cross and Favori De Champdou must saddle a gigantic penalties and attempt to give away 15lb to two promising rivals in Buddy One and Heart Wood - 11/53.20 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

The weight concession is enough to overlook Corbetts Cross on seasonal reappearance, and a chance is given to Heart Wood, who was excellent on his final start at Aintree in a very well-run affair. That race compared very favourably to the race Corbetts Cross ran over the same course and distance the day before and bettered the same-day winner Jonbon's 2m4f circuit time.

His stamina was tested to the limit in that contest, and he certainly did too much too soon when he and co. got racing from four out. They are unlikely to go a Championship pace in this contest, and coupled with the drying ground, the drope three furlongs in trip, it could be speed that wins the day, and that combination will give Heart Wood every chance.

This is an excellent placing by Henry De Bromhead, who has had many of his string ready to fire the first time up. The selection did have Corbetts Cross behind it at Naas last November on his seasonal return, and thanks to the terms of this race, he is 15 lb better off today.

That is enough to make him competitive in this contest, while Buddy One is also respected as he bids to back up his win at Galway. He has a race-fitness edge, and he fell short in Grade 1 company last year, so he has every chance of being involved in a tight heat.

Recommended Bet 15:20 Wexford - Back Heart Wood SBK 11/5

Revich--11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook--is having his 59th start under rules, so it's rather surprising he has never been to Redcar. However, this course should suit and although he has had a below par season, he looks to have come to hand a little later this term if his recent run at Ayr is anything to go by. He left the impression 37 days ago that he might be ready to strike, returned to a slower surface, and dipped in grade, having had his run checked when looking to make a challenge in a stronger race than this.

The eight-year-old is not the force of old, but he will find this easier than his latest assignments. Today, he drops into a Class 3 on turf for the first time in two years.

Plenty of these have questions to answer, and the selection looks well worth chasing at 4/15.00 or bigger. Thunder Roar is thriving at present, but this is a big ask two days after his effort at York.