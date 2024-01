Handicap debut

Represents last year's winning yard

Can be the improver now moving up in distance

No. 7 (7) Novation SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

It's been a while since I have had to delve into a Class 5 to find some action. Still, suppose there's a horse ahead of the handicapper in here. In that case, it may be George Boughey's Novation - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who returns from a 210-day absence and steps up in trip for his handicap debut off of a workable opening rating of 72.

The three-year-old has been absent for 210 days since a promising two-length second at Yarmouth to the useful Cuban Secret. Still, the selection split a 103 and 88-rated pair on that occasion and boasts some fair form in two earlier starts, including chasing home the smart Jasour (108) and Palmar Bay (88) when heavily backed in the market.

The son of Havana Grey was prominent all three times in the betting ring and looks worth chancing in a race that lacks any real depth now moving up in distance. His Dam was useful at this trip, and he represents last year's winning yard, so it's probably no coincidence he returns to action in this particular race.

He arrives at the track on the back of a gelding operation and under the services of Billy Loughnane - who has a good record for the yard - so there's plenty of reason to expect him to be the improver in this field if ready to go first time up with the standard set reasonably low.

Back him at 4/15.00 or bigger.