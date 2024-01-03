With the Festival just 69 days away, the Cheltenham Only Bettor team were back with their first show of 2024.
Daryl Carter wasted no time in throwing out a 25/126.00 antepost selection for the Grade 1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, that could run on Sunday at Naas.
Natalie Green, Daryl and the returning Kevin Blake went through the big antepost market movers for the Festival during a festive period that featured seven days of grand slam action from the UK and Ireland.
This episode is packed with sectional and visual analysis and you will not want to miss it.
From the winning performances of Galopin Des Champs, Gaelic Warrior and Il Est Francais, to the shock losses of Stage Star, Mighty Bandit and Mirazur West, the Christmas period had it all and changed the Cheltenham Festival betting.
Bubbles were burst while striking performances shot horses to the top of Grade 1 markets. The podcast team covered all the bases from Saturday 23 December to Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting
Brendan Duke, who was filling in for Kevin, finished week five's episode by putting up his sole antepost selection on this year's podcast.
Targeting the Ryanair Chase he spotted Edwardstone at 20/121.00 with the Betfair Sportsbook on December 20 and the Alan King horse is now as short as 12/113.00.
Daryl went in search of a winner in the Triumph Hurdle market with Mighty Bandit at 8/19.00 but unfortunately a lesser performance over Christmas did not enhance his credentials.
Check out this week's episode to see who Daryl and Kevin added to their Cheltenham Festival 2024 antepost portfolios.
Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.