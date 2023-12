Two Thursday bets

Mullins NAP is surely a load better than this bunch

Star Of Lady M could be ready to rack up a sequence

No. 5 Chapeau De Soleil (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.88 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Mr P. W. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

It's risky business backing one first time out over hurdles. Still, Chapeau De Soleil - 11/102.11 on the Betfair Sportsbook - offered plenty of promise last season in two bumper runs and was a winner of his Point to Point last May, so the hope is he should take well to this sphere at the first time of asking.

He was favourite for the Champion Bumper before he had even stepped foot on the racecourse, and he lost nothing in defeat when second to Better Days Ahead, having looked in need of a stiffer stamina test and then caught the eye running on the Champion Bumper having been hampered.

The Champion Bumper was run in atrocious conditions, so today's heavy ground should be no issue, and while this trip will fall on the shorter side of what he will want, he holds far more promise than many of these.

This is an interesting race for horses that have "not won a race under any National Hunt rules, " for those that have, they saddle an eight-pound penalty. Patrick Mullins takes the ride, and according to the Racing Post, there is a possibility he may be 2 lbs overweight. However, that shouldn't be enough for Willie Mullins' runner to disappoint here against this bunch in receipt of weight from his two main market rivals.

St Cuthbert's Cave ran very poorly behind An Tobar when holding every chance in a very slow run affair, while Great Universe's only attempt over hurdles resulted in a 103 RPR.

I am very pleasantly surprised that the five-year-old from Clousutton is at a very reasonable price, and any bigger than 1/2 is acceptable.

No. 6 (4) Star Of Lady M SBK 9/2 EXC 5.1 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 75

Star Of Lady M - 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - couldn't have been more impressive in winning at Lingfield last time over six furlongs, and she could be in for a productive winter now she has finally got her act together.

She remains highly tried for a three-year-old but lightly raced on the AW, while her pedigree would indicate there could be a lot more to come from her on this surface.

The drop back in distance is a slight concern, but she had been building to a bigger performance, such as her run 12 days ago when recently fitted with the visor. She may have won at Lingfield over five furlongs four starts ago when fitted with this headgear for the first time had her rider not steadied her down and found trouble.

In the hope that Hector Crouch uses his good draw in stall four and the knowledge that she stays further to gain a good position, she could be about to hit a sequence.

She remains very competitively handicapped on her old form over five and six furlongs, and in this rich vein of form, it will take a good one to stop her.

Back her at 11/43.75 or bigger.