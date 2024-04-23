Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/3 Confirmed stamina can see Apple Away at Perth

Happy to forgive the unsuitable Cheltenham assignment

Still on an upward curve

Spring is her time of year

No. 4 Apple Away (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Malina Girl was well below par in a spin over hurdles at Leopardstown 51 days ago, and her previous runs at Exeter and Warwick were far inferior to her Winter form at Cheltenham in December and November, for which a repeat would give her strong claims. Still, she must bounce back and prove that she can be as effective away from that venue, and she looks a little short at the head of affairs with enough questions surrounding her wellbeing.

Fellor Irish raiders Instit and Riviere D'etel are class acts, so they must be given plenty of respect but do arrive with questions to answer. The Willie Mullins runner Instit, is very useful on a going day, and her form ties in tightly with the Gordon Elliott horse, but both have their stamina to prove as they tackle three miles for the first time.

Therefore, it may be worth siding with the confirmed three miler in the field in Apple Away - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was in the process of building to a more significant performance before a blatant non-staying effort over 3m6f when given an impossible task at Cheltenham 43 days ago behind Corbetts Cross in the National Hunt Chase.

The seven-year-old has a fabulous spring record, and her staying on third in the Reynaldstown at Ascot, which was riddled with jumping errors, saw her pestered for the lead but stay firmly at the finish to suggest she had a bigger performance in her.

That was just her fourth outing over fences. She had bumped into the Turners winner, Grey Dawning, in two of those and beat a twice subsequent winner by 31 lengths in another. Perhaps it's worth forgiving her effort at the Cheltenham Festival. She didn't handle the track when she went there as a Novice, looking all at sea on the downhill run, so another tame effort confined to that course may not be as alarming as first thought.

She is progressive, and the return to a flat track is a positive. She is reunited with Derek Fox, who gets along well with her, and it's difficult to see how she will run a poor race - famous last words from this man in rancid form.

Still, she looks like a solid option in this competitive heat. This is a return to Mares's only company, for which her record reads well, which means 11/43.75 or bigger is acceptable.

Aubis Walk is worth a small mention, given that she beat the selection in her early days at Kelso, but it's hard to know when she is on a going day. She is better than her rating of 121 and has a good record after a break, so if there is going to be a turn-up, it could be her.