Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 Rhythm is a wager at Windsor

This is as competitive as it gets for a Class 3 sprint, and there are multiple factors to consider. Four-year-olds have a good record in this race, with improvers favoured in recent years, and that is an angle that has stood the test of time, so it is worth following. That may be a reason to overlook course lover Indian Creek, who has been second and third in this race for the last two years. Despite looking fairly treated and well-drawn, he is reluctantly passed over, having stopped quickly at Goodwood last time.

Claims can be made for fellow older horses Leap Abroad and Dusky Lord. The latter goes without the headgear or tongue tie, and one suspects he may have other targets in mind later this season, although he has won fresh twice and represents a recent race-winning yard. Still, I have him in mind for a future race, and I hope I am correct. I hope the former will contribute to a good pace setup.

I want to focus on the young improvers who may have an unexposed profile.

Katy Kontent has a race in her off this mark, but whether it will come off a 221-day break conceding race fitness is up for debate. She isn't easily written off, particularly having been backed off a 309-day lay-off last year in June in the Listed Scurry Stakes at Sandown, but did shape like she needed the outing, fading late, having set a good gallop. If connections decide to revert to forward tactics from a good draw that saw her win here on her second racecourse appearance, she will hold every chance but is another I hope to contribute to a sound gallop.

Executive Decision is a horse we have yet to see the best of but is another making a seasonal debut and goes without the hood that saw her to good effect last term. I like it when yards run their hooded horses the first time out without the headgear to blow away the cobwebs and allow them to be keen before reapplying next time. She may sharpen up for this.



Laoisman and Lady Dreamer are drawn wide in stalls eight and nine, which is not typically favoured at Windsor. However, their cases are fairly solid.

Laoisman had Lady Dreamer behind at Lingfield in September when a ready winner of a Class 5 contest and backed that up on seasonal debut at Wolverhampton 35 days ago on the back of a gelding operation. He has been progressive since dropped to six furlongs, which included a solid short-head second at this venue, behind Primeval in August of last term.

Solray, third from that race, again saw the backside of Laoisman at Chepstow, and that runner is now rated 1lb higher than him despite having received weight at Windsor.

Laoisman's gelding operation is an avenue for further improvement, and finding a stick to beat him with is challenging. Today's race is deeper waters, but he arrives on an upward curve and is unexposed on turf. His claims are strong, and he is the obvious one at the head of the market.

Similar comments can be made for Lady Dreamer, who is a much bigger price to land the odds. She should strip fitter for her seasonal return at Kempton. She was only narrowly behind Laoisman at Lingfield, having been outpaced on the home bend but closing right to the line and is now six pounds better off.

Still, while she looks a little more exposed overall, her course form suggests this mark of 74 shouldn't be beyond her. She has her second outing after wind surgery, and the tongue-tie and visor combination returns, having been left off at Kempton.

That combo saw her victorious in a Novice Fillies event at Windsor over the 82-rated Reminder last season, and she should have won here when behind Count Otto when continuously denied a clear run. Her mark is within reach, and if she defies it, it surely comes at this venue, although the suspicion is that her ideal trip is seven furlongs in time.

The one that appeals the most to me is Rhythm N Hooves - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. His draw in stall ten is not positive, although it may allow Hollie Doyle to avoid the usual traffic jam that can be seen on the inside here at Windsor and be a benefactor of a sound gallop.

He ran no race on seasonal return at Bath in deep ground, but I am happy to put an immediate line through that, considering it was his first taste of turf slower than good. There was undoubtedly more encouragement at Southwell last time when racing on the dead inside rail, and that was a nudge back in the correct direction.

He was a big eye-catcher when going off 9/43.25 favourite off a mark of 96 at Doncaster on his last outing on good ground on turf, but he found the line coming too quickly, having been denied a clear run.

On that evidence, this trip of six furlongs is now well needed, and he has fallen to a very appealing mark of 88 - one pound higher than his excellent Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes victory at Royal Ascot in which he had Executive Decision well behind and is now better off at the weights.

Considering he can look around under pressure, the cheekpieces going back on looks like a good move, and he is reunited with Hollie Doyle. There's little doubt that on a good day, he is better than this level, and today could see him outclass his rivals in a race likely to set up for a hold-up performer before going on to the Wokingham Handicap at the Royal Meeting, like two of the last three winners.

Back the selection at 6/17.00 or bigger.