Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £54k from a £4 bet
The sun was shining on Saturday, and for one lucky Betfair punter the sun was shining even brighter after winning nearly £55k from just a £2 stake...
-
Lucky punter wins £54,602.75 from £2 E/W Acca
-
Four selections from 8/19.00 to 22/123.00 all win
-
All four horses successful within 20 minutes
It was more than a super Saturday for one lucky Betfair punter after scooping nearly £55k from a £2 each-way accumulator on the horses.
The punter placed what might have seemed an ambitious four-fold on four separate races that were staged between 2:55pm and 3:15 pm on Sautrday afternoon.
The first selection, the aptly named Crazy Luck, won the 6f Fillies' Handicap at Nottingham at odds of 10/111.00 so it was on to the Lingield Derby Trial next for the brave punter.
The result was never in doubt, as the selection, Ambiente Friendly, sauntered clear at odds of 8/19.00 to give our lucky punter a dream start to the acca.
We then moved to Ascot, where 8/19.00 selection Xanthe won narrowly to send the punter into the final leg standing to win a huge amount of money from the £4 bet.
And it was another aptly named horse, Pickanumber, at the huge price of 22/123.00, who won the prestigious Swinton Hurdle at Haydock to give the punter a 20 minutes he or she will never forget.
🤯 IMAGINE winning a huge £54k from a £2 each-way acca, all in the space of 20 minutes...-- Betfair (@Betfair) May 12, 2024
This Betfair punter doesn't have to after landing this racing four-fold on Saturday 👏 pic.twitter.com/KGvzEmfMZN
Whether it was skill, luck or a combination of both, this punter deserves every penny of the near £55k going their way thanks to a 20 minute acca that included a horse with a friendly name, one that rode the luck, and a final selection that simply might have been down to picking a number.
Whatever it was, we applaud you, and we wish you all the joy in the world with your much deserved winnings.
