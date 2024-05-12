Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £54k from a £4 bet

Lucky punter wins £54,602.75 from £2 E/W Acca

Four selections from 8/1 9.00 to 22/1 23.00 all win

All four horses successful within 20 minutes

It was more than a super Saturday for one lucky Betfair punter after scooping nearly £55k from a £2 each-way accumulator on the horses.

The punter placed what might have seemed an ambitious four-fold on four separate races that were staged between 2:55pm and 3:15 pm on Sautrday afternoon.

The first selection, the aptly named Crazy Luck, won the 6f Fillies' Handicap at Nottingham at odds of 10/111.00 so it was on to the Lingield Derby Trial next for the brave punter.

The result was never in doubt, as the selection, Ambiente Friendly, sauntered clear at odds of 8/19.00 to give our lucky punter a dream start to the acca.

We then moved to Ascot, where 8/19.00 selection Xanthe won narrowly to send the punter into the final leg standing to win a huge amount of money from the £4 bet.

And it was another aptly named horse, Pickanumber, at the huge price of 22/123.00, who won the prestigious Swinton Hurdle at Haydock to give the punter a 20 minutes he or she will never forget.

This Betfair punter doesn't have to after landing this racing four-fold on Saturday 👏 pic.twitter.com/KGvzEmfMZN -- Betfair (@Betfair) May 12, 2024

Whether it was skill, luck or a combination of both, this punter deserves every penny of the near £55k going their way thanks to a 20 minute acca that included a horse with a friendly name, one that rode the luck, and a final selection that simply might have been down to picking a number.

Whatever it was, we applaud you, and we wish you all the joy in the world with your much deserved winnings.

