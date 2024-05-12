Big Winners

Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £54k from a £4 bet

Horse Racing
Our lucky punter won nearly £55k from a £2 e/w acca

The sun was shining on Saturday, and for one lucky Betfair punter the sun was shining even brighter after winning nearly £55k from just a £2 stake...

  • Lucky punter wins £54,602.75 from £2 E/W Acca

  • Four selections from 8/19.00 to 22/123.00 all win

  • All four horses successful within 20 minutes

It was more than a super Saturday for one lucky Betfair punter after scooping nearly £55k from a £2 each-way accumulator on the horses.

The punter placed what might have seemed an ambitious four-fold on four separate races that were staged between 2:55pm and 3:15 pm on Sautrday afternoon.

The first selection, the aptly named Crazy Luck, won the 6f Fillies' Handicap at Nottingham at odds of 10/111.00 so it was on to the Lingield Derby Trial next for the brave punter.

The result was never in doubt, as the selection, Ambiente Friendly, sauntered clear at odds of 8/19.00 to give our lucky punter a dream start to the acca.

We then moved to Ascot, where 8/19.00 selection Xanthe won narrowly to send the punter into the final leg standing to win a huge amount of money from the £4 bet.

And it was another aptly named horse, Pickanumber, at the huge price of 22/123.00, who won the prestigious Swinton Hurdle at Haydock to give the punter a 20 minutes he or she will never forget.

Whether it was skill, luck or a combination of both, this punter deserves every penny of the near £55k going their way thanks to a 20 minute acca that included a horse with a friendly name, one that rode the luck, and a final selection that simply might have been down to picking a number.

Whatever it was, we applaud you, and we wish you all the joy in the world with your much deserved winnings.

Now read more Horse Racing content here.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5

New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £54k from a £4 bet

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 A fair price for a Sunday NAP

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Henry Longfellow is a very exciting prospect ahead of French Guineas

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Fairbanks has the staying power for Newcastle double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's trio of bets at Ascot

Latest podcasts

"