Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 and 7/1 split stakes at Ripon

One betting race at Ripon

Split stakes on two horses

Both top price with Betfair

The only race of interest on Thursday was the Cathedral Handicap at Ripon. I am keen to take on Loyal Touch 10/34.33 at the head of affairs, who has it to prove on a softer surface for the first time. He is entered at Epsom on Friday, likely if they deem the ground too soft. That has to be a red flag for his backers.

I must be a glutton for punishment because Baryshnikov - 7/18.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - lured me in. He was behind Loyal Touch at Chester but shaped well enough behind that rival to think he has little to find with the favourite. He is hard to predict. Much of his best form has come on a slower surface, and he will get this run-to-suit, but he is a stickler for trouble in the running, so be warned now.

The positives for him continue, though. He comes good around this time of year, and he was a very unlucky second in this race last term when the fast ground and the run of the race dictated by Cockalorum was against him.

His old adversary, Cockalorum, won't get that luxury today with a handful who like to get on with things, which should ensure a good pace set up for the selection.

Recommended Bet 16:20 Ripon - Back Barysnikov SBK 7/1

Of the rest, Titan was the first off my list (famous last words), having not won since October 2022 and looking weak in the finish in his races. His best form has come at Doncaster, but he is hardly an improver but more solid for place claims. However, along with Loyal Touch and Cockalorum, he should ensure a good pace on offer.

Sorry, I lied; Bennetot was the first off my list, having looked reluctant under pressure at Newbury last time and finishing well down the field. He is a work in progress for the yard, as his French form would make him very competitive. Let's wait for any signs of life before touching him.

Ey Up Its The Boss has been knocking around in lesser races than this but likes it at Ripon with form figures of 122 and a total combined beaten distance of two necks - what does that make a head? I'm none the wiser, but he must be respected.

Zarabanda shaped well enough on return at Ayr, is a course winner, and was on the upgrade last season on soft ground. There is lots to like if she improves for that run, but I can't say the eight-day turnaround filled me with confidence. It took her a few runs to get going last year (she ran poorly when she turned out ten days later on her second outing of the season last year), and they may be looking to run her into form by turning her out quickly for a target down the line. Tudhope prefers Bennetot.

There's an unknown quality about Rogue Sea - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is now with Bryan Smart. He looked useful at the start of last season before losing his way, and perhaps the 259-day break, switch of scenery, a gelding operation, and the return to soft ground will be reasons to expect a return to form.

I want to do something unusual for the column and split stakes. Betfair is the standout 10/111.00 price for the second selection and the top price for the first. I am happy to split the stakes and play the race this way.

Back each selection at no shorter than 6/17.00 and 7/18.00.