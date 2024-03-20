Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan fancies 7/2 and 2/1 hurdlers at Chepstow

Mark has fancies in a pair of Chepstow races

No. 11 Love Tree (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

This is an interesting 2m mares' novice hurdle and the pair to concentrate on look to be Largy Force and Love Tree.

The former is a point winner who has been runner-up on her two starts under rules (one bumper and one hurdle) and looks sure to be popular with the prospect of further improvement still to come.

However, she'll need to progress if she's to get the better of Love Tree, who has the services of Harry Cobden on board for the first time.

This daughter of Camelot is a headstrong sort and Cobden is just the right type of jockey for her, his quiet style being ideally suited to free-going types.

Love Tree also has a hood on for the first time, which should also help her see things out better, and a return to the sort of form that saw her win a juvenile hurdle at Ludlow in December will make her tough to beat here.

No. 4 Jo Lescribaa (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Ned Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 92

The road to victory in this extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle very definitely goes through the in-form Lady Balko, who will be a short price to bring up a quickfire four-timer, having taken her last three starts at Hereford and twice at Taunton.

However, she does have a 7lb penalty which means she has to shoulder the welter burden of 12st 2lb on ground that will be testing enough.

While she's still the most likely winner, I'm prepared to take her on with Jo Lescribaa, who's still relatively unexposed and shaped well when fourth in a novice handicap hurdle at Leicester last time.

Venetia Williams' gelding's effort can be upgraded there as he raced on much worse ground than the trio ahead of him, sticking more towards the inside while they all stayed wide.

He hardly looks overburdened off a mark of just 92 and is getting over a stone from Lady Balko, while Ned Fox's 5lb claim also needs to be taken into account.

Jo Lescribaa looks the type to win handicaps from this sort of mark and we should get a bit of value with such an in-form type as Lady Balko lining up against him.