Daryl Carter Tips: Mark Milligan steps in with a pair of all-weather bets

Mark has two selections at Southwell

Fellowes' juvenile can go well in nursery

Legend can defy top weight in feature race

None of Monday's three national hunt cards make much appeal from a betting perspective, so I'm heading to the all-weather at Southwell where a couple catch the eye.

The opening 7f nursery seems likely to have recent Wolverhampton winner Saxon Raider prominent in the betting, but that wasn't a particularly deep contest and a rise of 8lb seems stiff enough, even with claimer Archie Young again taking off 5lb.

I prefer the claims of Reddeef, who improved for the step up to this trip last time and could well have more to offer for the Charlie Fellowes yard.

A son of Blue Point who's related to several winners, Reddeef competed in some solid-looking turf novice contests prior to making his nursery debut last time, where he ran well to finish second to one who'd had the run of things in front.

Bred to be a bit better than a mid-70s performer, I'm hoping he can go one better this time in the hands of Kieran Shoemark.

Of the rest, Top Bins and Worthington Lake are worthy of respect, with both still open to further progression making just thier fourth career starts.

Recommended Bet Back Reddeef SBK 3/1+

This class 3 1m 6f handicap is the feature race of Southwell's card, but it hasn't attracted a competitive field and looks a good opportunity for Wonder Legend to record his first win of the season.

The winner of an all-weather maiden in the spring of last year, James Feguson's charge followed up in handicap company on turf at Doncaster and was then far from disgraced when eighth of 19 in the King George V Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Wonder Legend only made one more appearance in 2023 and shaped as if needing the run on his comeback at Goodwood in May, after which he presumably had a setback as we didn't see him again until September.

The selection returned with a solid second at Kempton and was then third at this track on his most recent start.

He's yet to race beyond 1m 6f but shaped last time as if the step up to this trip would be no bother, and it's possible he may even improve for it.

As stated earlier, this is far from the deepest race of its type, and I'll be disappointed if Wonder Legend doesn't have too many guns for his opposition, who has a touch of class for one racing at this sort of level.