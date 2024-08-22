York Ebor Festival Horse Racing Tips: Haggas to get on the scoresheet in Thursday 19/1 double
Alan Dudman looks at Day Two of the York Ebor Festival and is hoping to get the ball rolling with the progressive Elnajmm as one of his two picks in today's multiple...
Haggas progressive handicapper number one pick today
Nursery debut for Age Of Gold could be a winning one
Alan Dudman has a 19/120.00 Sportsbook double on Thursday for York
York 15:00: Back Elnajmm @ 3/14.00
Elnajmm
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 2/221-11
Elnajmm was my antepost selection in this week's column and was put up at 7/24.50, and not a lot has changed in the course of a few days with him still favourite and rock-solid at 3/14.00 on the Sportsbook.
He'll have to be very good here to not only beat one the deepest fields he's been in, but also with the draw. We saw yesterday how the high numbers were at a disadvantage in the big handicaps, and Elnajmm has to overcome stall 17.
It won't be easy, but off a mark of 102, he's a horse that could easily bridge the gap from handicap into Listed and Group company.
The 4yo started off his season relatively late in June, but easily won a 0-105 at Newcastle on his reappearance and first run since being gelded, and then the progressive handicapper won at Ascot over 1m in a slightly messy race. He met some trouble there, as Obelix kept him hemmed in when he was trying to build up his run, but once he was out off a slow pace (a finishing speed of 109%) he was gone.
He sees out 1m very strongly and he is 2lb well-in here. His trainer William Haggas is one of the best target trainers around and as a prominent racer with form on quick ground, conditions will be ideal.
York - 16:45: Back Age Of Gold @ 4/15.00
Age Of Gold (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Charlie Appleby
- F: 17
Charlie Appleby came away from York yesterday no doubt deflated with his expensive Ruling Court firmly put his in place behind The Lion In Winter in the Acomb, but he has a chance to get on the scoresheet with another expensive one in the shape of Age Of Gold.
He was a stylish winner on his debut at Yarmouth on good to soft, a race where he missed the break and conceded many lengths at the beginning. The 2yo made up plenty of ground on the outside and in the end, won with a bit in hand.
The second and third in the race (both well-bred) have since boosted the form with subsequent wins.
Appleby's youngster was upped in class in the Chesham next time but was a long way behind the impressive winner Bedtime Story there, but so were plenty of others with that devastating win from Aidan O'Brien's horse.
Seven furlongs will be his trip as he certainly shaped that way over 6f at Yarmouth with the way he finished off, and at least with the Numberwang game with draws, he is in four today which is a big plus.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +44.74pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +170.29pts
