York Ebor Festival Horse Racing Tips: Back a speedy pair for Friday 37/1 double

Trainer Karl Burke has fired in an unbelievable 35 juvenile winners on the turf this season at 22% and Andesite runs for the yard in today's Gimcrack.

He was drifter this morning on the Sportsbook from 5/16.00 to 6/17.00, but he has a fair bit in his favour today including the prized low draw in three plus winning form at York on debut.

That looked a pretty good Novice at the time back in May as the second has since won at Listed level and the third, Diligently, has performed well since in a valuable sales' race.

Physically he looks a typical Burke youngster - big and strong, but still looked a touch green in the finish at York as he knuckled down, but knuckle down he did in a battle and the front two were a long way ahead.

He's entered in just about everything coming up for the back-end of the season, and with a break of 99 days, it's the only real negative I can see.

The time was a decent one from his debut and he's a half-brother to Burke's Queen Mary winner Dramatised. I don't see him as a miler judged on that debut success, although I could be wrong, but he's just the sort that Burke does well with.

Recommended Bet Back Andesite in the 15:00 at York SBK 6/1

All the cash has been for Asfoora in the build-up to the Nunthorpe Stakes this week, and she's now a very short 6/52.20. Her great rival from this season Big Evs has gone the other completely, and he's now a massive 6/17.00 - and sandwiched in between is my selection Bradsell.

With the price pretty much gone on Asfoora, Bradsell comes from a different angle as he's had just the one start this season after suffering a setback in the spring.

That ruled him out of Royal Ascot, but he comes here a fresh horse and comes into this race armed with a good draw too as he's in three, which is right next to the extravagantly quick Ponntos (in one), who went off like the clappers at Goodwood.

They say you need to be where the pace is, and Bradsell is, plus he finished third from a less-than-helpful draw in nine.

Take out Asfoora, this looks wide open, and Big Evs could turn out to have a horror draw in 14.

Bradsell showed his wellbeing with a good comeback win last time in France in a Listed race at Deauville, and he can now make up for lost time. On ratings, he's bang there from 116, and hopefully he can be bang there in the finish as he likes York and was devastating winning by 9L at the track on his debut.

Recommended Bet Back Bradsell in the 15:35 at York SBK 9/2