York Day One Tips: Serenity to answer the prayers for Wednesday Lucky 15

Holkham Bay is a previous winner at York and is at home in these big fields and a success on the Knavesmire was one of three victories in a progressive 2024 campaign with his rating shooting up from mid-70s to 96.

At York back in June, he took a handicap over course and distance in stylish fashion. Tracking the pace early, he was always travelling well under Brandon Wilkie and angled to the rail to produce a nice turn of foot.

His best form last season did come with cut in the ground but he was beaten a short head once again at York on good, and ran well to finish second at Ascot with firm in the description.

He ran in a valuable handicap last time out at Goodwood, but like so many of the vanquished on the Sussex Downs, met trouble and was denied a clear run. Back at York today, he also has Oisin Murphy on, and when William Knight uses Murphy they have a good record with a 21% win strike-rate and a massive 47% placed on turf.

Night Raider is the horse that fascinates the most today at York, and on his first two starts from December 2023 and January 2024 at Southwell, he looked a world beater.

It was perhaps asking a lot as he ran in the 2,000 Guineas after Southwell and was nowhere near the horse he potentially looked, but he got back on track with 6f wins at Kempton and Newcastle.

Dropping back to sprinting has opened up a few avenues and I can see York suiting him, as he is quick and set a fast pace from the front to win at Kempton in October - clocking a 10.66 second furlong.

It was the same again at Newcastle when last seen - with two of the opening three furlongs clocked at some rapid sectionals at 10.62 and 10.59. He also beat four horses behind all rated over 100 and Annaf in second, rated 114, was nearly four lengths behind.

His best so far has all been on the All-Weather, but he has a high cruising speed and has some big sprinting entries for the season.

The Musidora looks wide open despite the presence of Aidan O'Brien's Whirl - in as the 5/42.25 favourite for today's feature, but this time of the year can often see a filly show massive improvement, and while Whirl has the form in the book, she's had a chance to run to that figure.

Serenity Prayer is bred to be a Classic performer and got her career off to the perfect start winning on debut at Newbury over 1m2f last month and looked a fluent mover with the ability to stay a little further. Newbury is always a good starting point.

Good ground was no issue, and that has to be a question mark about market rival Smoken, who clearly is smart, but her two from two thus far is all heavy going.

We're backing the improvement here and Serenity Prayer has been quite a drifter too, but she looks too big in price at 13/27.50 considering the potential.

We're a bit Oisin Murphy heavy for the column today, and Gallant looks well worth a go at 7f up in distance this afternoon.

His latest Newmarket effort was a race of ill-luck, as he fared best of those held up, tactics which were not beneficial over the 6f.

He also was ill at ease in the dip, and didn't handle that part of HQ at all, and with him looking outpaced, a flatter track and new distance should suit him. He's unexposed like many in the field and is worth another chance following that Newmarket effort.

