Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Life could be a Beach with 10/1 Thirsk double

Thirsk
Thirsk stages the Summer Cup on Saturday

Alan Dudman landed the place part of his 129/1 each-way double yesterday to take his profit to stakes advised since July 1st to a massive +82.50 points, and he previews Saturday with tips at Thirsk...

  • Trainer 3-5 at 60% in the last two weeks

  • Summer Cup selection at Thirsk could be off a lenient 91

  • Alan Dudman has two Saturday selections in a 10/111.00 Sportsbook double 

Thirsk - 16:05: Back Dubai Beach @ 15/44.75


Backers of Dubai Beach last time out are probably still flummoxed as to how he got beat at Kempton last time out. He traded at 1.152/13 in-running yet lost by nearly two lengths.

But the way he travelled was eyecatching to say the least under a penalty and he still looks ahead of his revised mark of 89.

Previously he hacked up at Chelmsford and Kempton - both with the hood on (which is still on the bonce for today) and both with Timeform figures of 101+ and 84+.

I can see the 7f suiting him on the evidence of that Kempton effort and dropping back down in distance looks wise, as that might have come too soon. Trainer Saeed bin Suroor is currently 3-5 at 60% in the last fortnight.

Recommended Bet

Back Dubai Beach in the 16:05 at Thirsk

SBK15/4


Thirsk - 16:40: Back Big Leader @ 6/42.50

I am partial to a Geoff Oldroyd horse, even more so with one as progressive as Big Leader, who is out to preserve his 100% two-from-two record in today's feature Summer Cup.

The arithmetic was altered somewhat this morning, just at the time of filing, with Botanical a non-runner, which in turn put Big Leader into 6/42.50, but we stick with the hand we intended to play as the double remains in double figures.

Big Leader won his maiden at Redcar on quick ground and followed up with a better performance under a penalty at Southwell and knuckled down expertly well in the final furlong when called upon, with the pair a massive five lengths clear of the third.

His handicap debut mark of 91 looks lenient and is in receipt of a bundle of weight here as a three-year-old. He's on the up, his Southwell win saw him achieve a rating from Timeform of 97 - which was 22lb in advance of his Redcar success.

Recommended Bet

Back Big Leader in the 16:40 at Thirsk

SBK6/4
Recommended Bet

Back Saturday's double at Thirsk in one click here

SBK10/1


July winners settled at BSP:

Blue Bolt 3.16 win
Delacroix 4.4 win
Theoryofeverything 3.17 win
Ina Mina 6.31 win
Zayer (place) 4.14
King's Charter 3.25 win
Bowerchalke win 9.39 (place) 2.94
Against The Wind win 10.5 (place) 3.05
Individualism 7.4 win
Raffles Angel 10.92 win
Gazelle d'Or (place) 7.45
Royalty Bay (place) 6.60
JM Jhingree 16.0 win
Getreadytorumble (place) 2.99

Winning doubles in July:

5th July - 16/117.00 Blue Bolt and Delacroix
13th July- 98/199.00 win and place double Bowerchalke and Against The Wind
19th July- 9/110.00 place double Gazelle d'Or and Royalty Bay

August winners settled at BSP:

Frost At Dawn (place) 4.1
Bulletin (place) 5.8

Winning doubles in August:

1st August - 17/29.50 place double Bulletin and Frost At Dawn

Now read Timeform's view on Saturday's racing!

Recommended bets

P and L since column started:

Multiples 2021 to present: +39.37pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column win singles and E/W settled at BSP: +188.65pts

P and L for 2025

Multiples: +64.04pts

Singles and each-way settled at BSP: +20.15pts

